Cyabra Displays Industry Leading Disinformation Solution as a Premium Sponsor of Meltwater Summit 2026

New York, NY, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB)(”Cyabra” or the “Company”), which enables organizations to identify coordinated manipulation in online narratives, and take evidence-based action to protect trust and authenticity, announces sponsorship of the upcoming Meltwater Summit, taking place May 5-6 in New York City.

For the second consecutive year, Cyabra will be a Premium Sponsor at the conference, and the Company will also be exhibiting on the summit floor. Cyabra CEO Dan Brahmy will also be speaking on the main stage.

“Meltwater is an industry leader in the field of communications tools and has become an invaluable partner of ours to help global enterprises understand the online narratives that are shaping the digital landscape,” said Cyabra Co-Founder and CEO Dan Brahmy. “This year’s summit will mark an important milestone for us as a newly public company, and for the industry, as more and more global governments, businesses, and enterprises recognize the importance of understanding the driving forces of online manipulation.”

Conference attendees who are interested in meeting with the Cyabra team should visit their booth or contact info@cyabra.com in advance. In addition, Cyabra will be sponsoring the happy hour at the end of the first day of the summit where the Company will host an activation of its solution where attendees can win prizes.

Entering its fourth consecutive year, Meltwater Summit 2026 continues its tradition of convening premier voices across marketing, public relations, and communications. Attendees will learn from representatives of leading brands who will share proven tactics for achieving measurable success. This year's programming will delve into the industry's most pressing trends, including the rise of AI agents and insight-driven storytelling, to highlight how data catalyzes the innovation necessary to propel brands forward.

About Cyabra

Cyabra helps global enterprises and governments restore trust and authenticity when manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors distort what’s real online. The solution analyzes who is operating, how activity is amplified, and how narratives are leveraged, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps teams can act on quickly. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

Contact:

Investors

ir@cyabra.com

Media

pr@cyabra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra’s intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra’s future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.