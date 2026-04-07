Entrata Partners with Agora to Expand Investment Management Capabilities for Multifamily Owners

New integration delivers real-time financial visibility, automated reporting, and centralized ownership data within the Entrata platform

LEHI, Utah, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrata , a leading AI-powered operating system for the multifamily industry, today announced a new partnership with Agora , a purpose-built investment management platform for real estate owners and operators. The integration brings investment management functionality directly into the Entrata platform, allowing customers to work with their investment and ownership data alongside their core property operations.

Through the partnership, ownership and investment data from Agora can be securely integrated into Entrata’s unified data layer for each customer at the customer’s discretion, allowing operators to track owners and portfolio-level financials in real time. This centralized approach enables teams to connect financial systems across their portfolios while reducing manual reporting workflows and administrative overhead. All data sharing and usage is managed in accordance with client permissions and applicable privacy and compliance standards.

“As owners demand greater transparency and faster access to financial information, operators need modern tools that connect investment management directly to day-to-day operations,” said Stephanie Fuhrman, Industry Strategist and SVP of Corporate Development at Entrata. “By partnering with Agora, we’re extending Entrata’s platform to support real estate investment management at scale, giving our customers a powerful, integrated way to serve owners while simplifying complex reporting requirements.”

Agora’s platform is designed for real estate investment management, and supports many asset classes and management needs, including multifamily owners and operators. The integration automates the delivery of financial reports required by owners and investors, ensuring consistent and accurate reporting across portfolios. With real-time access to their financial data, owners gain clearer insights into performance while operators reduce reliance on spreadsheets and disconnected systems.

"Multifamily real estate has evolved into a sophisticated asset class, yet much of the industry still manages investment reporting manually,” said Bar Mor, CEO and co-founder of Agora. “Operators shouldn’t have to choose between operational efficiency and investor transparency. By integrating Agora's investment management data within Entrata’s platform, we’re closing that gap and setting the standard for how real estate firms connect operations in a unified workflow."

As ownership structures grow more complex and investor expectations increase, operators are rethinking how operational and investment data should work together across their portfolios. This integration is available today, extending Entrata’s platform to support investment management alongside core property operations. By unifying ownership data, financial systems, and reporting within a single operating system, Entrata and Agora are helping multifamily teams reduce complexity, improve accuracy, and deliver a more transparent experience for owners and investors.

For more information about Agora, visit www.agorareal.com . To learn more about Entrata, please visit www.entrata.com .

About Entrata

Entrata is a leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Since 2003, Entrata has delivered innovative property management software spanning the entire leasing lifecycle. Today, Entrata serves millions of residents across communities globally. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

About Agora

Agora is the global operating system for real estate investment management. As a comprehensive platform of software and services, reinforced by real estate-specific AI, Agora removes barriers across all facets of investment management, including fundraising, investor relations, reports, distributions, and tax and accounting operations. Trusted by 1000+ firms managing over $300 billion in assets, Agora streamlines the entire investment lifecycle, pairing modern technology with human expertise.