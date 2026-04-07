Opkey Research Exposes the Cloud Velocity Crisis: Enterprises Struggle to Keep Up with Pace of Change

PITTSBURGH, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opkey , provider of the leading Cloud Application Lifecycle Management (CALM) platform for Oracle, Workday, Coupa, UKG and more, today announced findings from its 2026 State of ERP Testing and Cloud Application Lifecycle Management Report , revealing how enterprise application leaders are coping with the increased complexity of implementing and managing the cloud technology needed to power today’s business operations.

The report identifies six major pressure points impacting enterprise IT leaders and QA teams: rising integration management costs, the inability to keep pace with rapid cloud updates, persistent production issues, managing external consultants costs post-implementation, mounting expectations around agentic AI, and how teams hope to reinvest newfound efficiency gains into business innovation.

“Enterprises are moving to the cloud to accelerate innovation, with a particular focus on tapping into new AI capabilities across their myriad of business applications,” said Pankaj Goel, CEO, and co-founder of Opkey. “The promise of faster, smarter business is real, but slow, manual cloud app management processes and complex integrations hold teams back. This report gives a glimpse into how companies are starting to rethink their approach to IT operations, leveraging automation and AI in new ways to unlock the transformative potential of their cloud-based applications.”

Among the key findings from the report:

Integrations are bleeding budgets dry: A full 61% of respondents said integrations are their single largest cost driver, well ahead of testing (34%), configuration (34%) and support (29%). The integration sprawl is now the primary source of budget overruns in enterprise application programs.

A full 61% of respondents said integrations are their single largest cost driver, well ahead of testing (34%), configuration (34%) and support (29%). The integration sprawl is now the primary source of budget overruns in enterprise application programs. Cloud velocity outpaces IT capacity: Rapid release cycles are clearly overwhelming IT teams, with 42% saying they struggle to allocate sufficient staff time to keep up with updates, and 51% saying their top challenge is configuring new features.

Rapid release cycles are clearly overwhelming IT teams, with 42% saying they struggle to allocate sufficient staff time to keep up with updates, and 51% saying their top challenge is configuring new features. Production issues are (still) an ongoing drain: More than half (53%) said they face “significant to severe” annual costs due to failed changes in production; only 12% said such issues have minimal impact, underscoring the risk to business continuity.

More than half (53%) said they face “significant to severe” annual costs due to failed changes in production; only 12% said such issues have minimal impact, underscoring the risk to business continuity. Consultant spend is lowering as AI shifts the balance: There’s currently a 70/30 split between in-house teams and external consultants, but leaders expect automation to shift this toward an 80/20 model.

There’s currently a 70/30 split between in-house teams and external consultants, but leaders expect automation to shift this toward an 80/20 model. Agentic AI expectations are sky-high: The intent to adopt agentic AI is clearly strong, with 83% saying they would adopt agentic AI, and 69% expecting adoption to save between 5,000 and 30,000-plus hours annually.

The intent to adopt agentic AI is clearly strong, with 83% saying they would adopt agentic AI, and 69% expecting adoption to save between 5,000 and 30,000-plus hours annually. Freed resources from automation and AI investment fuel innovation: More than 40% of respondents said they would reinvest these newfound efficiency gains in employee experience and business innovation.





According to Mickey North Rizza, Group Vice President, Enterprise Software, IDC: "IT budgets are tightening even as spending rises, cloud migrations are accelerating, and the gap between what human teams can manage manually and what the business demands keeps widening. Our IDC Future Enterprise Resiliency and Spending Wave 1 March 2026 research corroborates Opkey's findings: 61% of organizations increased IT spend in 2026, yet nearly half of those budgets remain consumed by maintaining and upgrading existing systems, leaving precious little runway for innovation. What makes the Opkey report particularly valuable is how it connects the operational pain that practitioners feel every day to the AI adoption imperative that business leaders are starting to act on: IDC found that more than half of organizations are embedding AI agents into core workflows (same survey). The question is no longer whether to adopt AI and automation -- it's whether your application lifecycle management practices are mature enough to capture the value. Reports like Opkey's give enterprise leaders the hard data they need to make that case internally and prioritize the right investments.”

Opkey’s data illustrates the current reality: the old, manual way of running enterprise apps is breaking under the weight of nonstop cloud releases, soaring integration complexity, and mounting cost pressure -- and leaders know it. Those clinging to stitched-together tools are pouring more time and money into people and partners just to keep up, instead of reducing risk and freeing capacity. Organizations ahead of the curve are consolidating onto AI-driven platforms that automate routine lifecycle work, slash production issues, and redirect thousands of hours into innovation that actually moves the business forward.

For more information and to check out the full report, visit https://www.opkey.com/state-of-enterprise-testing-app-lifecycle .

About Opkey

Opkey is the leading Cloud Application Lifecycle Management (CALM) platform for Oracle Fusion, Workday, Salesforce, Coupa, and more. In a world where most large application initiatives struggle to achieve their expected benefits, Opkey delivers breakthrough value by cutting manual effort by 80%, enabling 30% faster go-lives, and slashing downtime risk by 92%. Powered by Argus, the industry’s first domain-specific AI model trained on decades of expertise and 200+ terabytes of enterprise application and performance data, Opkey’s 20+ AI agents manage every phase of the lifecycle—Define, Design, Configure, Test, and Train—to drive faster ROI and lower risk. Reach the full value of your cloud app investments, only with Opkey. Learn more at Opkey.com .