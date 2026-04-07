Bath & Body Works Celebrates 20 Years of Japanese Cherry Blossom: An Elevated Fragrance Icon

What You Should Know

Bath & Body Works is celebrating the 20 th anniversary of Japanese Cherry Blossom, an enduring fragrance icon expertly crafted with high-quality ingredients alongside world-class perfumers.

anniversary of Japanese Cherry Blossom, an enduring fragrance icon expertly crafted with high-quality ingredients alongside world-class perfumers. A fan-favorite since its debut in 2006, this elevated fragrance remains a top performer for the brand, generating more than $1.5 billion in lifetime sales.

To mark the milestone and invite new consumers to discover this timeless scent, Bath & Body Works unveils a new complementary fragrance called Forever Cherry Blossom and brings back the early 2000’s favorite Cherry Blossom.



COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works celebrates the 20th anniversary of Japanese Cherry Blossom, an elevated fan-favorite fragrance with lasting cultural relevance.

First launched in 2006, Japanese Cherry Blossom has become a Bath & Body Works icon beloved by consumers and driving more than $1.5 billion in lifetime sales. The scent’s high-quality ingredients and luxurious, perfumer-crafted experience make it a top performer for the brand year-over-year. Available in more than 50 countries, it ranks in the top five best‑selling Bath & Body Works fragrances internationally and consistently places in the top three brand favorites across Europe.

Created in partnership with Master Perfumer Harry Fremont from the DSM-Firmenich fragrance house, the scent has a distinctive blend of cherry blossom, Asian pear, fresh mimosa petals, white jasmine and blushing sandalwood that sets it apart as a signature floral and helps drive its enduring popularity. It was designed to capture the moment when spring begins by balancing the lightness of blooming cherry blossoms with the lingering warmth of winter.

“Japanese Cherry Blossom is a signature fragrance that feels comforting, uplifting and truly timeless,” said Fremont. “It features an unexpected contrast, where sparkling fruits and delicate florals meet musk and sandalwood, creating a sophisticated yet approachable fragrance that still resonates today.”

“Japanese Cherry Blossom’s staying power is a testament to its elevated craftsmanship and enduring cultural relevance,” said Kristie Lewis, executive vice president of merchandising at Bath & Body Works. “We celebrate this fragrance as a true brand icon, beloved by consumers for the emotional connection it inspires and the luxurious scent experience that has defined it for 20 years.”

Japanese Cherry Blossom originally began as a body care favorite and quickly grew into an innovative fragrance franchise at Bath & Body Works—in response to consumer demand, the brand expanded into home fragrance forms, bringing the same high-quality experience to 3-wick candles, Wallflowers, room sprays and more.

To further recognize this milestone anniversary and encourage discovery from new consumers, the brand is unveiling a new complementary fragrance to Japanese Cherry Blossom and bringing back an early 2000s favorite:

New Fragrance: Forever Cherry Blossom is a modern take on an original icon. This new, on-trend scent builds on what makes Japanese Cherry Blossom special while offering a unique twist. It blends watery pear, sakura petals, magnolia, creamy sandalwood and warm musk for a fresh floral that’s cozy, comforting and perfect for layering or wearing as a standalone scent. Forever Cherry Blossom is available in fine fragrance mist, body lotion, body wash and body cream.

This new, on-trend scent builds on what makes Japanese Cherry Blossom special while offering a unique twist. It blends watery pear, sakura petals, magnolia, creamy sandalwood and warm musk for a fresh floral that’s cozy, comforting and perfect for layering or wearing as a standalone scent. Forever Cherry Blossom is available in fine fragrance mist, body lotion, body wash and body cream. Returning Favorite: Cherry Blossom is a nod back to the early 2000s. It brings together notes of dewy watermelon, red plum, cherry blossom, sheer freesia and soft sandalwood for a sweet fragrance that celebrates the season. It’s available as an online exclusive in fine fragrance mist, body lotion, body wash and body cream.

Japanese Cherry Blossom and Forever Cherry Blossom are available now online at bathandbodyworks.com and in Bath & Body Works stores nationwide. Cherry Blossom is available online at bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, driven by the belief that everybody deserves to feel good. The brand’s beloved and iconic scents are expertly crafted for exceptional performance and a luxury fragrance experience. Formulated with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, Bath & Body Works’ body care products are available in multiple forms including fine fragrance mist, body cream, lotion, eau de parfum, body wash, hand soap, sanitizer and more. The brand’s famous 3-wick candles are made with rich, high quality fragrance oils layered throughout a premium soy wax base, for up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance. Consumers can shop Bath & Body Works anytime and anywhere they choose, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, 500-plus international locations, online at bathandbodyworks.com and on Amazon.

Media Contact:

Emmy Beach

Communications@bbw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7229305c-0385-4162-a81d-294bee848ed6