Independent Study Finds AVID Excel Improves Outcomes for Long-Term English Learners

San Diego, California, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, CA — April 7, 2026 — The first comprehensive research study of AVID Excel® since the program’s launch in 2011 has found that the program improves outcomes for long-term English learners while strengthening educators’ instructional practices.

Conducted by an independent, third‑party research partner, RMC Research Corporation, the study provides evidence of the program’s impact and insights that will inform ongoing program improvement.

RMC Research conducted a retrospective, mixed-methods analysis using student-level data from more than 4,000 English learners across 58 schools implementing AVID Excel. This approach provided a broad and rigorous look at student outcomes, educator experiences, and the importance of high‑fidelity implementation.

For AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), this research represents an essential step in understanding the impact of the AVID Excel program and guiding continuous improvement. AVID is committed to ensuring that any updates to AVID Excel are grounded in research-based evidence and aligned with the organization’s mission to empower educators and expand opportunity for students.

“These findings affirm what educators have seen in AVID Excel classrooms for years: When students’ strengths are recognized and they are given structured opportunities to take ownership of their learning, growth follows,” says AVID CEO Dr. Thuan Nguyen.

Key Findings: AVID Excel Drives Meaningful Progress for Students

The study shows that AVID Excel can be a powerful driver of academic growth for long‑term English learners, particularly when implemented with fidelity.

Improved English-Language Proficiency

AVID Excel students demonstrated statistically significantly higher English language proficiency (ELP) scores by the end of eighth grade than their peers not in the AVID Excel program.

Nearly Double the Reclassification Rate

In the ninth grade, 21 percent of AVID Excel students were reclassified, compared with 12 percent of similar students not enrolled in AVID Excel.

Increased Access to Continued Support

AVID Excel students enrolled in the AVID Elective at a rate of 44 percent in ninth grade, compared with a rate of 26 percent of non–AVID Excel peers. AVID Elective is a year-round course that supports students with college, career, and life readiness skills. These outcomes open doors to more rigorous coursework and college‑preparatory pathways, strengthening long‑term access and opportunity.

“AVID Excel isn’t about remediation; it’s about replacing old narratives with a clear pathway to leadership and college,” explains Robin Ilac Instructional Coach at El Camino High School in California. “We’re making a research-backed commitment to ensure every student has the academic tools and the individual determination they need to truly thrive in a global society.”

Educator Impact: Strengthening Instruction for All Students

The study also highlights AVID Excel’s role in building educators’ skill and confidence. Teachers reported applying strategies of the program beyond the AVID Excel classroom, benefiting a greater number of students schoolwide.

Of educators surveyed, 94 percent reported that AVID Excel fostered a strong sense of community among multilingual students. At least 80 percent of AVID-trained educators reported that AVID Excel strengthened their ability to

accelerate English-language acquisition,

engage and motivate multilingual learners, and

prepare students for high school, college, and career.

Strong, Consistent Implementation Matters

Schools that implemented AVID Excel consistently and with fidelity saw stronger outcomes for multilingual learners. These gains included improved eighth‑grade English language arts (ELA) scores, higher levels of English proficiency, and higher ninth‑grade reclassification rates.

Educators who regularly incorporated AVID Excel’s core curriculum components, including digital lesson-planning guides, created more opportunities for students to build language confidence and academic skills. Even small shifts in performance were meaningful, especially given the long‑term research on the challenges English learners often face. Together, these results show that when educators have the tools and support needed to foster a strong AVID Excel program, students are better positioned to grow and succeed.

Moving Forward

These findings demonstrate that AVID Excel provides a clear and effective pathway for strengthening academic readiness and expanding opportunity for long-term English learners. They also reinforce the essential roles of educators’ professional learning and robust implementation in creating conditions where students thrive.

AVID will continue partnering with districts and educators to translate these research insights into practical supports that strengthen implementation and student outcomes.

The full research report is available on AVID.org/research.

About AVID Excel

AVID Excel is designed to help long-term English learners build strong language skills while preparing for college and career success. The program offers middle school elective courses and, in some schools, two-week Summer Bridge sessions before seventh and eighth grade. Some schools also provide AVID Excel classes in sixth grade.

AVID Excel focuses on accelerating English language development and literacy through six key areas: reading, writing, oral language, academic vocabulary, study skills, and self-determination and leadership. Students learn strategies that strengthen writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization, and reading (WICOR®), helping them engage more deeply in their learning.

Teachers receive ongoing professional learning to better support English learners and integrate these strategies into everyday instruction. The goal is simple: equip students with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in school and beyond.

About AVID

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a national nonprofit that has been closing the opportunity gap in education for more than 45 years. Through evidence-based professional learning and schoolwide systems, AVID empowers educators to prepare all students for college, careers, and life. Since its founding, 3.65 million students have been enrolled in the AVID Elective and AVID Elementary. An additional 7.08 million students have been taught by AVID-trained educators across subject areas. AVID is implemented in more than 7,400 K–12 schools across the United States, plus schools in Washington, D.C., the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, and Australia.

Learn more at www.avid.org.

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