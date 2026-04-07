Ardian Announces Sale of Acousti Engineering

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardian, a global private investment firm, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its majority stake in Acousti Engineering ("Acousti" or the "Company"), a leading specialty interiors contractor providing ceiling, drywall, and flooring solutions for institutional and commercial markets across the Southeastern United States, to Gamut Capital Management, L.P. (“Gamut”).



Under Ardian's ownership, Acousti has successfully undergone a strategic repositioning, professionalizing its systems, enhancing its bench of leadership and refocusing the business on higher-margin specialty projects. Acousti also implemented innovative technology throughout its operations to improve jobsite execution, manage risk and create a scalable business, including launching an AI initiative to streamline its bidding process. Ardian's North America Fund II first invested in Acousti, alongside management.

"With Ardian’s valuable support, Acousti has transformed from a family-owned business into one of the largest and most sophisticated interior finishes contractors, operating in more than 15 metropolitan areas and across a diverse set of end markets. We are proud of the team and platform we have built at Acousti and are grateful to Ardian for its partnership and guidance.” Jason Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Acousti

"Acousti has cemented its reputation for excellence, underscored by management evolution and investment in systems and technology. We are grateful for our close partnership with Acousti’s management team and are eager to see what the team will accomplish in this next chapter. Building on the impressive results achieved to date, we are confident that Acousti is well positioned for future success.” Todd Welsch, Managing Director, North America Fund, Ardian

"We are honored to have been a part of Acousti’s remarkable progress and development since our initial investment and are confident in the Company’s continued success and evolution under Gamut’s ownership. We are pleased by the significant value we have generated over the past five and a half years, and are delighted to be returning capital to our investors, especially in today’s challenging exit environment.” Kevin Kruse, Managing Director, North America Fund, Ardian

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Ardian in connection with the sale of Acousti, and Sheppard Mullin served as legal advisor. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

ABOUT ARDIAN

In a world of constant evolution, Ardian stands out for its ability to anticipate, adapt, and turn challenges into opportunities. As a global, diversified private markets firm with 22 offices and more than 350 investment professionals worldwide, we provide investment and customized solutions that reflect new economic dynamics and help our clients remain resilient in a changing world.

We deliver multi-local expertise and long-term performance for our investors and partners as well as shared value for the broader society. Since Ardian’s inception in 1996, our pioneering approach to diversification and our ability to offer tailor-made solutions at scale have remained the heart of our strategy.

Through commitment, knowledge and technology, we bring lasting value to our companies and contribute positively to the whole industry.

Ardian currently manages or advises $200bn for more than 1,920 clients worldwide across Private Equity, Real Assets, and Credit.

Ardian. Mastering change for lasting value.

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