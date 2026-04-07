NewLake Capital Partners to Attend the 2026 Global Cannabis Regulatory Summit on April 19-21

NEW CANAAN, Conn., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“NewLake” or “The Company”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, will attend the 2026 Global Cannabis Regulatory Summit taking place at the Royal Institution of Great Britain in London, England, on April 19-21, 2026.

This invite-only event brings together leading regulators, policy experts, public health leaders and industry stakeholders from across the globe. The Summit serves as a premier forum for high-level dialogue, networking and collaboration, focused on shaping regulatory standards, expanding patient access and advancing responsible innovation in the evolving global cannabis landscape.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties, including 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries, primarily leased to single tenants under triple-net lease agreements. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

NewLake@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

EMellody@KCSA.com

PH: (570) 209-2947