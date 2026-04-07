Minimus Appoints Tech Dealmaker Yael Nardi as Chief Business Officer to Drive Hyper-Growth





NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimus, a leading provider of hardened container images and secure container images designed to eliminate CVE risk, today announced the appointment of Yael Nardi as Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this newly created role, Nardi will architect the company’s next phase of scale, overseeing a high-velocity top-of-funnel growth strategy, strategic operations, and future corporate development.

As the market landscape evolves and AI reshapes customer acquisition, Minimus is pioneering an “operational powerhouse” model, which will be lead by Nardi to aggressively scale the marketing funnel and other strategic alliances.

“We are entering a phase of aggressive expansion that requires rigorous execution and a completely new playbook. Traditional marketing strategies are no longer enough in today’s fast-moving environment. We need an operational powerhouse at the helm. Yael is a world-class operator accustomed to zero-error environments and high-stakes execution. We are choosing intelligence, speed, and strategic alignment, and there is no one I trust more to run this machine.” - Ben Bernstein, CEO at Minimus

Nardi brings an elite, multidisciplinary background to Minimus, with over 15 years of experience advising high-growth startups, global investors, and multinational technology corporations. Most recently, she served as Director at Meitar NY Inc. and Partner at Meitar Law Offices. Widely recognized in the Israeli tech ecosystem, Nardi was the lead corporate lawyer behind some of the industry’s most significant M&A transactions, including Twistlock’s acquisition by Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - a foundational deal in the container image hardening and runtime security space - as well as major deals involving Wiz, JFrog, Salesforce, and others.

“I have worked with the Minimus team through some of their most critical milestones, and I know firsthand the massive potential of their technology. The demand for near-zero CVE container images and minimal container images with built-in security is only accelerating. Scaling a company in today’s environment requires the same 24/7 rigor, vendor accountability, and strategic precision as closing a major M&A deal. I am thrilled to step into this operational role and build the growth engine that will drive Minimus’s next chapter.” - Yael Nardi, Chief Business Officer, Minimus

Nardi, who holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Tel Aviv University, will be based out of Minimus’s New York City office. She will work closely alongside the executive leadership team to execute on the company’s aggressive growth targets.

About Minimus

Minimus provides hardened container images and hardened Docker images engineered to achieve near-zero CVE exposure. Built continuously from source with the latest patches and security updates, Minimus images undergo rigorous container image hardening and attack surface reduction, delivering secure container images with seamless supply chain security and built-in compliance for FedRAMP, FIPS 140-3, CIS, and STIG standards. Through automatically generated SBOMs and real-time threat intelligence, Minimus empowers teams to prioritize remediation and avoid over 97% of container vulnerabilities - making it a compelling Chainguard alternative for teams seeking production-hardened, distroless container images at scale. For more information, visit minimus.io.

Contact

Minimus Public Relations

minimus.io

contact@minimus.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fb74f68-c95e-4c79-9bf1-abbae31d4580