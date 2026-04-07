Orlando Homeowners Are Using AI to Preview Renovations Before They Begin

ORLANDO, Fla., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orlando-based showrooms Timeless Kitchen Outlet and Modano Floors have officially launched AI-powered visualization tools that allow homeowners to preview kitchen cabinets and flooring directly within their existing spaces — before making any purchase decisions.

The tools are part of a broader shift in the home improvement industry, where artificial intelligence is beginning to replace traditional guesswork with realistic, personalized previews.





Instead of relying solely on small samples, showroom displays, or imagination, homeowners can now submit a photo of their kitchen or living area and receive a visual rendering that reflects how different materials, colors, and finishes could look in their actual home.

This approach addresses one of the most common challenges in renovation planning: uncertainty.

“Most homeowners hesitate not because they don’t want to renovate, but because they’re not fully confident in the outcome,” said Sonia Tan, Senior Designer at Timeless Kitchen Outlet . “When you can see your own kitchen or floor redesigned before anything is installed, the entire decision-making process becomes clearer and more intentional.”

Flooring decisions follow a similar pattern. What appears appealing in a sample can feel completely different when applied across a full room.

“Scale, lighting, and surrounding elements all influence how flooring looks,” said a spokesperson for Modano Floors. “Visualization helps homeowners see those variables come together before committing.”





The AI tools are currently integrated into each company’s consultation process and are designed to support homeowners during the earliest planning stages when most uncertainty typically occurs.

Industry observers note that tools like these are not just about convenience, but about reducing costly mistakes. By helping homeowners align expectations with realistic outcomes, visualization technology may also reduce project delays and redesign cycles.

For homeowners exploring renovation options, the ability to preview results in advance is quickly becoming less of a novelty and more of an expectation.

Try the AI Visualization Tools

Homeowners in Central Florida can request a personalized preview by submitting a photo of their space through the following pages:

Cabinets: https://timelesskitchenoutlet.com/free-resources/ai-visualizer

Flooring: https://modanofloors.com/free-resources/ai-visualizer

About Timeless Kitchen Outlet

Timeless Kitchen Outlet is an Orlando-based kitchen cabinet showroom offering over 100+ styles of all-wood cabinetry, along with professional kitchen design services. The company focuses on helping homeowners make confident renovation decisions through practical design guidance and clear visual planning tools.

About Modano Floors

Modano Floors is a Central Florida flooring showroom specializing in curated flooring solutions for residential renovations. The company provides personalized recommendations designed to balance durability, aesthetics, and long-term performance.

Contact Information

Dexie Tante

Timeless Kitchen Outlet / Modano Floors

(321) 284-2580

sales@tkocabinets.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa41274a-0a53-46a0-bb72-6b2d0599a2da

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38a188c6-3a23-4b1a-9841-51d6fe6c8246