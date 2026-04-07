Inflection Point Launches as New Washington, D.C. Lobbying Firm

Washington, D.C., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflection Point today announced its official launch as a Washington, D.C.–based lobbying firm incubated by Aristotle International. The firm brings together a leadership team with decades of experience in lobbying, advocacy, and government affairs on Capitol Hill, with a focus on delivering measurable policy outcomes.



“Policy outcomes in Washington aren’t driven by access alone; they’re driven by pressure, alignment, and disciplined execution,” said Austin O’Boyle, Managing Principal of Inflection Point. “We help organizations navigate Congress and the Administration with strategies designed to produce results.”



“Winning today requires more than relationships; it requires precision, strategy, and timing,” O’Boyle added.



Inflection Point’s approach focuses on aligning message, timing, coalition support, and stakeholder pressure at the moments when decisions are made. When these elements converge, advocacy efforts translate into outcomes.



The firm works with corporations, trade associations, emerging industries, and advocacy organizations seeking a more strategic, execution-focused approach to government affairs.



A New Firm with Deep Roots

Inflection Point is incubated by Aristotle International, combining Aristotle’s data-driven advocacy capabilities with a lobbying practice focused on execution and outcomes. The firm’s leadership includes veteran strategists with extensive experience across Capitol Hill, advocacy campaigns, and government affairs.



About Inflection Point

Inflection Point is a Washington, D.C.–based lobbying firm providing strategic advisory, targeted lobbying, and full-scale advocacy services. The firm integrates coalition building, stakeholder engagement, and message development to help clients advance their priorities when key decisions are made. Learn more at InflectionPointInfluence.com.