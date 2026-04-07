Talk to Your Warehouse: AutoScheduler.AI Announces Integration of Voice Capabilities and Explainable AI into Warehouse Decision Agent

AUSTIN, Texas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, the leading warehouse orchestration platform, announces that supply chain leaders face a constant battle with decision overload, as they struggle to turn massive volumes of warehouse data into actionable insights on the floor. To help operations teams regain control, AutoScheduler.AI is introducing two distinct yet complementary upgrades to its Warehouse Decision Agent: Voice-Activated Interfacing and Optimization Explainability. These new features decisively shift the industry away from complex dashboards and toward a future of transparent, conversational decision-making that delivers immediate value to the customer.

For years, supply chain leaders have suffered from "decision overload," manually stitching together fragmented data from their Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to combat volatility. AutoScheduler’s Agentic AI already addresses this challenge by orchestrating labor, docks, and automation in real time. Now, AutoScheduler is pushing the boundaries of logistics technology by making this advanced optimization fully conversational and transparent.

Conversational AI on the Warehouse Floor: Warehouse managers are no longer tethered to their desks to crunch numbers. With the new Voice Capabilities, operations leaders can interface directly with the Warehouse Decision Agent from the floor via a phone or walkie-talkie.

Users can ask complex, strategic questions in natural language, such as how many shipments are planned for the day and whether any are projected to be late. The agent instantly analyzes thousands of localized execution variables to deliver immediate answers.

Managers can even ask the agent for strategic labor advice, such as, "Do we have an opportunity to decrew, and when is the right time?" The agent instantly crunches the data and responds with precise recommendations, such as advising a decrew after 6:00 p.m. when available labor capacity exceeds current needs. This capability democratizes advanced data analysis, effectively placing the judgment and horsepower of an entire analytics team into the pocket of every supervisor on the floor.

Explainable AI: Understanding "The Why" Behind the Optimization: Historically, advanced optimization systems have been viewed as "black boxes," leaving floor workers confused as to why a system made a specific routing or scheduling choice. AutoScheduler is eliminating this friction by mastering optimization explainability.

When the system flags a shipment as late, users can now ask the agent directly, "Why is this shipment late?" The agent reads the solver's behavior and explains the exact reasoning in plain English. For example, the agent might explain that it chose to delay a shipment because the required inventory is currently out of stock, but a scheduled inbound delivery will soon arrive. It will explain that waiting for the inbound receipt and utilizing a shrinking labor pool at the end of a shift is mathematically better than shipping the order short.

Furthermore, the agent gives control back to the management team. If a site leader prefers a different outcome, they can ask the agent which system controls, rewards, or penalties to adjust so the system cuts the order next time rather than delaying it. This ensures that the AI is not just issuing commands but actively coaching the human workforce on how to align the software with their strategic business goals.

The Future of the Agentic Supply Chain: No other solution on the market delivers this level of transparent, conversational orchestration natively layered over existing WMS infrastructure. By allowing users to understand the "why" behind every decision, AutoScheduler is bridging the trust gap between human workers and artificial intelligence.

"The future of warehousing is not just having access to WMS data, but having access to context and decisions," says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. "We are moving toward an autonomous ecosystem where systems sense, decide, act, and learn. By giving our Decision Agents a voice and the ability to explain their logic, we are empowering frontline workers to make faster, smarter decisions without the crushing weight of decision overload."

As supply chains continue to face labor shortages and volatile demand, AutoScheduler.AI is setting the expectation for the next decade of logistics: a living, responsive supply chain where humans and AI agents collaborate seamlessly at machine speed.

Watch: How 'Optimization Explainability' Solves the Black Box Problem

https://www.loom.com/share/1e699fa2fe774e9cb7b9326453cebcfa

AutoScheduler will showcase these latest innovations at MODEX in Atlanta next week. To see the Warehouse Decision Agent in action here: https://hubs.li/Q046FjvW0.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers supply chains with its Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that runs your warehouse. It integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI.