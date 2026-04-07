Picus Security Wins Gold in BAS and CTEM Categories in 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picus Security , the leading security validation company, has been named a Gold Award winner in both the breach and attack simulation (BAS) and continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) categories of the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

For the second consecutive year, Picus’ has been honored for its continued innovation in security validation and its ability to deliver measurable outcomes for enterprise security teams. Picus’ AI-powered approach to security validation combines breach and attack simulation , automated penetration testing and adversarial exposure validation to enable organizations to continuously validate how their defenses perform against real-world attack techniques and identify the exposures that materially increase breach risk.

“Security teams are under pressure to move faster and make better decisions with limited resources,” said Alper Memis, co-founder and CEO at Picus Security. “These awards reflect our focus on delivering clear, evidence-based validation so organizations can prioritize the exposures that matter most and strengthen their defenses with confidence.”

Picus’ platform provides continuous validation across network, cloud and endpoint environments, measuring security control effectiveness and mapping results to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. Its architecture enables organizations to simulate complex attack scenarios, validate detection and prevention capabilities, and prioritize remediation based on validated exploitability and business context.

Organizations using Picus have reduced patch backlogs, accelerated remediation timelines and improved the efficiency of security operations by focusing efforts on the exposures that drive real risk. The platform also provides actionable, vendor-specific guidance to help teams strengthen controls and close security gaps more effectively.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are judged by an independent panel of cybersecurity practitioners, analysts and CISOs from the Cybersecurity Insiders community. This recognition highlights the role of innovative security solutions in strengthening cybersecurity across organizations worldwide.

For more information about the Picus Security Validation Platform, visit www.picussecurity.com .

About Picus Security

Picus Security, the leading security validation company, gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context. Picus transforms security practices by correlating, prioritizing and validating exposures across siloed findings so teams can focus on critical gaps and high-impact fixes. With Picus, security teams can quickly take action with one-click mitigations to stop more threats with less effort. Offering Adversarial Exposure Validation with Breach and Attack Simulation and Automated Penetration Testing , working together for greater outcomes, Picus delivers award-winning, threat-centric technology that allows teams to pinpoint fixes worth pursuing.

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