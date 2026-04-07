Treace Announces First Surgical Cases with the SuperBite™ Compression Screw System

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities, today announced the successful completion of the first cases utilizing its SuperBite™ Compression Screw System.

SuperBite™ screws are engineered to deliver advanced compression through a variable thread pitch and optimized headless design, with its self-drilling and countersinking features enabling rapid screw insertion. The screw implants also incorporate a beveled head design with smoothed edges, making them ideal for both minimally invasive and traditional open surgical approaches. The SuperBite™ system offers comprehensive screw diameters ranging from 2.5mm to 7.0mm to address a broad range of foot & ankle surgical applications across the forefoot, midfoot, and hindfoot.





Anne Holly Johnson, MD, of Hospital for Special Surgery (New York, New York) and a member of Treace’s Surgeon Advisory Board, performed the first cases with the new SuperBite™ screws. She commented, “My first cases with the SuperBite™ screws were very successful. I was impressed with the streamlined insertion and great compression. Compression screws are the most common fixation used in foot and ankle surgery, and I plan to use the SuperBite™ screws in many different fusion and osteotomy applications.”

“The launch of SuperBite™ represents an important milestone in the expansion of our market-leading bunion & midfoot technology portfolio,” said John T. Treace, CEO and Chairman of Treace. “SuperBite™ allows our direct sales team to more fully service our 3,300+ surgeon customers technology needs, not only in the procedures they perform with us today, but also a significant volume of incremental procedures throughout the foot and ankle where compression screws are utilized. We believe SuperBite™ screws will expand our addressable market, accelerate our case volumes, and grow our customer share of wallet, all while further advancing our position as a 1-stop-shop for our customers.”

Full commercialization of the SuperBite™ Compression Screw System is anticipated in the third quarter of 2026. Along with its other expected 2026 product launch, the SpeedXM™ Midfoot Fusion System, the two products are expected to increase Treace’s total addressable market by an estimated $300 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s: anticipated future product launches and the timing of such product launches, and expectations regarding incremental procedure volumes, expanded customer wallet share, and increased addressable market. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Treace’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their date, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of surgeons and bunion patients, Treace offers its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities, two systems for minimally invasive osteotomy procedures, namely the Nanoplasty® 3D Minimally Invasive Bunion Correction System and the Percuplasty™ Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System, and the SpeedMTP® System. Treace continues to expand its footprint in the marketplace by extending its SpeedPlate® rapid compression implant platform to new applications, as well as providing surgeons with advanced digital solutions with its IntelliGuide® patient specific, pre-op planning and cut guide technology. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

Dr. Anne Holly Johnson is a paid consultant of the Company and will receive royalties on the SuperBite™ screws.

To learn more about Treace, connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts

Mark L. Hair

Chief Financial Officer

mhair@treace.net

(904) 373-5940

Investors:

Gilmartin Group

Philip Trip Taylor

IR@treace.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f3a2631-2457-4100-950a-3dec602ec68d