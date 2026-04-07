Toyota Leasing Thailand upgrades to latest Wholesale Finance System on NETSOL’s Transcend Finance platform

ENCINO, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, has announced that Toyota Leasing Thailand, a valued customer of more than two decades, has successfully upgraded to the latest version of NETSOL’s Wholesale Finance System (WFS) – a core module within its Transcend Finance platform.

The upgrade expands Toyota Leasing Thailand’s use of NETSOL’s platform and reinforces NETSOL’s ability to support leading automotive finance operations across Asia-Pacific.

Toyota Leasing Thailand had been operating on an earlier version of WFS, which supports wholesale financing operations. With the upgrade, the customer now moves to the latest version of the solution on Transcend Finance’s AI-enabled, API-first architecture.

The upgraded WFS introduces a modular and scalable framework that integrates with OEMs, dealers, brokers, credit bureau and ERP systems creating a unified data ecosystem and establishing a single source of truth across all operations.

“Toyota Leasing Thailand has been a customer for more than twenty years and this upgrade reflects the strength of that relationship and how it continues to evolve into a strategic partnership for both organizations,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “Their continued trust in our technology, demonstrated through this upgrade, highlights the strength of our platform strategy and our ability to evolve alongside our customers’ growing and changing needs. This is a powerful example of how we continue to generate long-term value from our install base while supporting operations in international markets.”

“Transcend Finance is designed to unify and accelerate operations, enhance dealer satisfaction and connect every stakeholder across the captive finance ecosystem,” he added. “By upgrading to the latest version, customers are able to leverage advanced automation, real-time insights and seamless integrations that drive faster decisions and greater operational agility.”

NETSOL continues to collaborate closely with the same OEM on a parallel initiative focused on delivering enhanced capabilities for parts, oil and maintenance, further extending value across the broader automotive ecosystem.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

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