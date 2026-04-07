Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) Industry Report 2026-2030: Annual New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Regions and Countries

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU), 2026-2030: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Fluid Catalytic Cracker Units (FCCU) capacity grew marginally from 2020 to 2025, mainly due to economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising EV penetration. However, the capacity is expected to grow considerably in 2026-2030 as several large-scale greenfield and expansion projects are set to come online, especially in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, driven by strong petroleum product demand and export-oriented refining additions.



Report Scope

Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refinery FCC units globally.

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, and status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery FCC units.

Provides an annual breakdown of new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2026-2030

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery FCC units globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the refinery FCC units industry

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong refinery FCC units capacity data

Assess your competitor's refinery FCC units portfolio

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Refinery FCCU Outlook

Key Highlights

Global Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Regions

Global - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Regions and Countries

Global - Annual New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Regions and Countries

FCC Unit Details of Major Planned and Announced Refineries

02. Asia Refinery FCC Units Outlook

Asia Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

Asia - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries

Asia - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries

03. Middle East Refinery FCC Units Outlook

Middle East Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

Middle East - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries

Middle East - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries

04. Africa Refinery FCC Units Outlook

Africa Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

Africa - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries

Africa - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries

05. North America Refinery FCC Units Outlook

North America Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

North America - Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook

06. South America Refinery FCC Units Outlook

South America Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

South America - Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook

07. FSU Refinery FCC Units Outlook

FSU Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

FSU - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries

FSU - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries

08. Central America Refinery FCC Units Outlook

Central America Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

Central America - Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook

09. Europe Refinery FCC Units Outlook

Europe Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

Europe - Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook

10. Refinery FCC Units Outlook in Other Regions

Caribbean Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

Oceania Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72k651

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.