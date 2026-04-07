Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) Industry Report 2026-2030: Annual New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Regions and Countries

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU), 2026-2030: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Fluid Catalytic Cracker Units (FCCU) capacity grew marginally from 2020 to 2025, mainly due to economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising EV penetration. However, the capacity is expected to grow considerably in 2026-2030 as several large-scale greenfield and expansion projects are set to come online, especially in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, driven by strong petroleum product demand and export-oriented refining additions.
Report Scope
- Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refinery FCC units globally.
- Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, and status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery FCC units.
- Provides an annual breakdown of new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2026-2030
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery FCC units globally
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the refinery FCC units industry
- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong refinery FCC units capacity data
- Assess your competitor's refinery FCC units portfolio
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Refinery FCCU Outlook
- Key Highlights
- Global Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Regions
- Global - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Regions and Countries
- Global - Annual New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Regions and Countries
- FCC Unit Details of Major Planned and Announced Refineries
02. Asia Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Asia Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Asia - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- Asia - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries
03. Middle East Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Middle East Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Middle East - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- Middle East - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries
04. Africa Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Africa Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Africa - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- Africa - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries
05. North America Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- North America Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- North America - Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook
06. South America Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- South America Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- South America - Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook
07. FSU Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- FSU Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- FSU - FCCU Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- FSU - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery FCC Units by Key Countries
08. Central America Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Central America Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Central America - Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook
09. Europe Refinery FCC Units Outlook
- Europe Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Europe - Refinery FCCU Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook
10. Refinery FCC Units Outlook in Other Regions
- Caribbean Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
- Oceania Refinery FCCU Capacity by Key Countries
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72k651
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.