Uranium Mining Industry Report 2026: Reserves, Production, Major Operating Mines, Competitive Landscape, Major Exploration and Development Projects 2025-2035

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uranium Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global Uranium industry. It provides historical and forecast data on uranium production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world uranium prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global uranium industry. It further profiles major uranium producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global uranium production is estimated to have increased by 6.1% to 63.9kt in 2025, with growth led primarily by Kazakhstan, followed by the US, Canada, Namibia and Uzbekistan. Rising climate-policy focus and the need for low-carbon power generation continued to support renewed interest in nuclear energy, reinforcing the demand backdrop for primary uranium supply.



Looking ahead, global uranium production is expected to increase further in 2026 to 70.4kt, up 10.1% over 2025. Growth is expected to be led by Kazakhstan and the US, followed by Canada, Niger, Namibia and Australia, with combined production from these countries forecast to rise from 53.8kt in 2025 to 59.9kt in 2026. Kazakhstan's growth is expected to be driven by continued ramp-up at the JV Budenovskoye mine.



Report Scope

The report contains an overview of the global uranium mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global uranium mining industry.

It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

To gain an understanding of the global uranium mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on global uranium production

To identify key players in the global uranium mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Reserves and resources

Uranium production

Competitive landscape

Uranium prices

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand

Appendix

Companies Featured

Kazatomprom

ROSATOM

Cameco Corp

BHP

Orano

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmidkw

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