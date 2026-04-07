Courage Is A Habit Exposes Sheryl Sandberg’s "Lean In" Expansion into K-12 Schools; Launches Critical Resource to Protect Students from Radical Feminist Ideology

INDIANAPOLIS, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courage Is A Habit is issuing an urgent alert to parents, educators, and school boards regarding the dangers of Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In organization in the American K-12 education system. As Sandberg openly targets traditional family roles and motherhood, Courage Is A Habit is officially launching its Lean In Girls tool, “Radical Feminism: Disguised As Mental Health ,” exposing the dangers of importing corporate feminist conflict into the classroom.





Recent reports from the Wall Street Journal highlight Sandberg's commitment to reorganizing her Lean In organization to sustain an ongoing war between female and male. Courage Is A Habit warns that this "pivot" is being ushered into classrooms by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). By exploiting the "Social-Emotional" mandate within the ASCA National Model, school counselors have become an unregulated pipeline for the "Lean In Girls" curriculum. This framework empowers counselors to bypass traditional academic oversight and parental consent, rebranding workplace-style gender struggle as essential "leadership" and "mental health" support for children.

This concern is further validated by a recent investigative report from The Daily Signal , which reveals that the ASCA is actively promoting "Lean In Girls" as a centerpiece of its programming. The report details how the curriculum incorporates elements of Critical Race Theory and radical gender ideology, specifically targeting teen girls under the guise of "empowerment." By endorsing these materials, the ASCA is effectively providing a professional seal of approval to a program that many parents argue is designed to deconstruct traditional values.

The Lean In Girls tool from Courage Is A Habit provides parents and stakeholders with:

Ideological Mapping: A clear breakdown of how "Lean In" translates corporate feminist jargon into K-12 "mental health" modules.

A clear breakdown of how "Lean In" translates corporate feminist jargon into K-12 "mental health" modules. The ASCA Connection: Evidence of how the American School Counselor Association provides the framework for non-academic, ideological programs like "Lean In Girls" to usurp the fundamental right of parents to instill their own values and beliefs in their children.

Evidence of how the American School Counselor Association provides the framework for non-academic, ideological programs like "Lean In Girls" to usurp the fundamental right of parents to instill their own values and beliefs in their children. Harmful Ideology: Analysis of how Sandberg’s new focus on fighting online subcultures is being used as a pretext to introduce radical gender theory to children as young as 11.

Analysis of how Sandberg’s new focus on fighting online subcultures is being used as a pretext to introduce radical gender theory to children as young as 11. Legacy of Information Control: A critical look at Sandberg’s history as Meta’s COO, specifically her role in the 2020 era of mass censorship and content suppression, raising concerns that her school programs serve as a new frontier for controlling American discourse.

A critical look at Sandberg’s history as Meta’s COO, specifically her role in the 2020 era of mass censorship and content suppression, raising concerns that her school programs serve as a new frontier for controlling American discourse. Actionable Defense: Step-by-step guides for parents to identify these programs in their local districts and assert their rights to protect their children from non-academic, ideological interference.





While media narratives often uplift Sandberg’s initiatives as "empowerment," Courage Is A Habit warns that these programs drive a wedge between parent and child by teaching girls that their primary obstacles are found within their own homes and traditional upbringing. By pathologizing the family unit and reframing parental guidance as "unconscious bias," this curriculum strips parents of our role as the primary moral educators of their children.

Jennifer McWilliams, co-founder of Courage Is A Habit, said, “We are seeing billionaire-funded nonprofits and professional associations like ASCA bypass parents to set the emotional and social agenda for the next generation.” McWilliams continued, “Feminist ideology—especially the ‘Lean In’ brand that prioritizes identity politics over objective reality—has no place in our tax-funded K-12 institutions.”

Courage Is A Habit invites all concerned citizens to visit courageisahabit.org to access the Lean In Girls tool and join the national movement to return schools to their primary mission: educating, not ideologizing.

For press inquiries, contact info@courageisahabit.org

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