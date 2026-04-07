North Texas Food Bank Invites Community to “Taste! At The Star” to Support Children Facing Hunger

Dallas, TX, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will host its annual Taste! At The Star fundraiser on April 17 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys. Presented by Tyson Foods, the event will bring together food lovers and community supporters for an evening dedicated to addressing childhood hunger across North Texas.

The event is co-chaired by Janet Ryan, Managing Director and Private Client Advisor at Bank of America Private Bank, and Tom Walker, Chief Financial Officer of the Dallas Cowboys. Proceeds will benefit NTFB’s Nourish the Future programs, which help ensure children experiencing food insecurity have consistent access to nutritious meals that support their health and academic success.

“Serving as co-chair for Taste! At The Star is a meaningful opportunity to bring our community together around a critical need,” said Ryan. “When children have reliable access to nutritious food, they can focus on learning, growing, and reaching their potential. This event helps make that possible for thousands of families across North Texas.”

Originally known as Taste of the Cowboys, the event has evolved over the past two decades into one of the region’s premier culinary fundraisers. Guests will sample signature dishes from leading local restaurants while enjoying live entertainment and exciting auction experiences, all in support of the North Texas Food Bank’s mission to fight hunger.

“The North Texas Food Bank does extraordinary work to support families across our region,” said Walker. “Taste! At The Star gives our community the chance to enjoy an incredible evening while also helping provide vital resources for children who need them most.”

Texas continues to lead the nation in hunger and DFW ranks third among metroplexes for the number of people who are food insecure. Within the 12 counties served by NTFB, one in five children faces food insecurity. In total, more than 254,000 children in North Texas do not know where their next meal will come from, giving the region the fourth-highest child food insecurity rate in the country.

“Our vision is a hunger-free, healthy North Texas, and ensuring children have the nutrition they need is a critical part of that work,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Funds raised through last year’s event helped provide access to more than 2.5 million meals for families in need through our network of schools, food pantries, and community partners. Every ticket purchased helps us continue that impact.”

Over the past year, NTFB provided access to more than 41 million nutritious meals for children throughout its service area. During the 2024–2025 school year, the organization distributed more than 2.6 million meals through its School Pantry Program and nearly 720,000 meals through the Food 4 Kids backpack initiative, reaching more than 5,500 children each week through 250 schools.

NTFB also recognizes the generous support of sponsors, including Tyson Foods, Dallas Cowboys, Ryan Foundation, TIAA, McLane, Baylor Scott & White, Comstock Resources, Tom Thumb/Albertsons Foundation, Arcosa, Don Julio, Casamigos, Crown Royal, KPMG, Jackson Walker, Bank of America, Bob & Janet Ryan Stegall, Lincoln Property, Tito’s, Alphagraphics, Dr Pepper, Hornitos, Jim Beam, Josh Cellars, Kendra Scott, Molson Coors, On the Rocks, Pepsi, Papa John’s and Tiff's Treats. Their partnership plays a vital role in helping the food bank reach children and families in need.

The organization also thanks the members of its host committee—Jay Allison, Anna & Raj Asava, Therese Baird, Chris Bankler, Ryan Gebhart, Chad Hennings, Ginny Kissling, Christy Lara, Dee Lincoln, Caren Lock, Wendy & Boyd Messman, Drew Mitchell, Preston Pearson, Chase Prospere, Janet Ryan, Jimmy Smith, Julie Stefko, LuAnn Tarango, Wes Tidwell, Tom Walker, and Matt Wojciechowski—for their leadership and commitment to raising awareness about childhood hunger.

Get ready to enjoy delicious bites from over 20 top chefs and restaurants, including a brisket crostini from Lockhart Smokehouse, ahi tuna Mexicana from The Mexican, and a Viennese chocolate mousse bar by La Duni Baking Studio. Below is a preview of the participating eateries:

Tables and individual tickets are now available at www.ntfb.org/taste, with table sponsorships beginning at $2,500 and individual tickets at $250. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting corporate@ntfb.org.

The evening promises exceptional food and entertainment while helping ensure children across North Texas have the nourishment they need to thrive.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family® and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 133,000 team members as of September 2025. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

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