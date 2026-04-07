Oil & Gas Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) Report 2026: Europe Leads Global Region Rankings as 126 Projects Anticipate Final Investment Decisions

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas FIDs in 2026 (H1 Edition)?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2026, an estimated 126 upstream production projects worldwide are expected to reach FIDs. Europe remains the leading region for projects likely to secure FIDs, followed by Oceania, Asia, and Africa. By resource type (based on remaining reserves), conventional oil and gas projects account for the largest share of developments targeting FIDs. A few coalbed methane (CBM), oil sands, and heavy oil projects are also aiming to reach FIDs this year.



Report Scope

A brief analysis of major upcoming field projects expected to receive FIDs in 2026

Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2026 in an accompanying Excel

A brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs across key segments of the midstream sector

Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2026 in an accompanying Excel

Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FID in refinery and petrochemical segments

Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2026 in an accompanying Excel

Reasons to Buy

Keep abreast of major projects targeted for FIDs in 2026 across the oil and gas value chain

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about projects expected to receive FIDs in 2026

Obtain the latest information on projects expected to receive FIDs in 2026

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong FID data

Assess your competitor's projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2026

Key Topics Covered:



01. Upstream FIDs in 2026

Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026

Major Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs - Mamba Complex

Major Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs - Wisting

List of Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026



02. Midstream FIDs in 2026

Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026

Major LNG Liquefaction Projects Targeting FIDs - Rovuma

Major LNG Regasification Projects Targeting FIDs - Richards Bay and Richards Bay Expansion

Major Gas Processing Projects Targeting FIDs - Bab Gas Cap

Major Pipelines Targeting FIDs - Queensland Hunter Stage I and Stage II Gas Pipelines

List of Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026



03. Downstream FIDs in 2026

Downstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026

Major Renewable Refinery Projects Targeting FIDs - St James Parish Renewable

Major Conventional Refinery Projects Targeting FIDs - Kibaale

List of Refineries Targeting FIDs in 2026

Major Petchem Projects Targeting FIDs - Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Ethylene Glycol Plant

List of Petrochemical Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026



04. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a98xxf

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