Oil & Gas Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) Report 2026: Europe Leads Global Region Rankings as 126 Projects Anticipate Final Investment Decisions

Key market opportunities lie in the 126 upstream production projects expected to secure FIDs in 2026, with Europe leading, followed by Oceania, Asia, and Africa. Conventional oil and gas projects dominate, along with select CBM, oil sands, and heavy oil projects, presenting strategic opportunities across the oil and gas value chain.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas FIDs in 2026 (H1 Edition)?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2026, an estimated 126 upstream production projects worldwide are expected to reach FIDs. Europe remains the leading region for projects likely to secure FIDs, followed by Oceania, Asia, and Africa. By resource type (based on remaining reserves), conventional oil and gas projects account for the largest share of developments targeting FIDs. A few coalbed methane (CBM), oil sands, and heavy oil projects are also aiming to reach FIDs this year.

Report Scope

  • A brief analysis of major upcoming field projects expected to receive FIDs in 2026
  • Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2026 in an accompanying Excel
  • A brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs across key segments of the midstream sector
  • Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2026 in an accompanying Excel
  • Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FID in refinery and petrochemical segments
  • Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2026 in an accompanying Excel

Reasons to Buy

  • Keep abreast of major projects targeted for FIDs in 2026 across the oil and gas value chain
  • Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about projects expected to receive FIDs in 2026
  • Obtain the latest information on projects expected to receive FIDs in 2026
  • Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong FID data
  • Assess your competitor's projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2026

Key Topics Covered:

01. Upstream FIDs in 2026

  • Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026
  • Major Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs - Mamba Complex
  • Major Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs - Wisting

List of Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026

02. Midstream FIDs in 2026

  • Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026
  • Major LNG Liquefaction Projects Targeting FIDs - Rovuma
  • Major LNG Regasification Projects Targeting FIDs - Richards Bay and Richards Bay Expansion
  • Major Gas Processing Projects Targeting FIDs - Bab Gas Cap
  • Major Pipelines Targeting FIDs - Queensland Hunter Stage I and Stage II Gas Pipelines

List of Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026

03. Downstream FIDs in 2026

  • Downstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026
  • Major Renewable Refinery Projects Targeting FIDs - St James Parish Renewable
  • Major Conventional Refinery Projects Targeting FIDs - Kibaale

List of Refineries Targeting FIDs in 2026

  • Major Petchem Projects Targeting FIDs - Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Ethylene Glycol Plant

List of Petrochemical Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026

04. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a98xxf

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                                Gas
                            
                            
                                Gas Processing
                            
                            
                                Heavy Oil
                            
                            
                                Oil
                            

                



        


    

        
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