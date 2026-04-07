Oil & Gas Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) Report 2026: Europe Leads Global Region Rankings as 126 Projects Anticipate Final Investment Decisions

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas FIDs in 2026 (H1 Edition)?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2026, an estimated 126 upstream production projects worldwide are expected to reach FIDs. Europe remains the leading region for projects likely to secure FIDs, followed by Oceania, Asia, and Africa. By resource type (based on remaining reserves), conventional oil and gas projects account for the largest share of developments targeting FIDs. A few coalbed methane (CBM), oil sands, and heavy oil projects are also aiming to reach FIDs this year.
Report Scope
- A brief analysis of major upcoming field projects expected to receive FIDs in 2026
- Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2026 in an accompanying Excel
- A brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs across key segments of the midstream sector
- Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2026 in an accompanying Excel
- Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FID in refinery and petrochemical segments
- Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2026 in an accompanying Excel
Reasons to Buy
- Keep abreast of major projects targeted for FIDs in 2026 across the oil and gas value chain
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about projects expected to receive FIDs in 2026
- Obtain the latest information on projects expected to receive FIDs in 2026
- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong FID data
- Assess your competitor's projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2026
Key Topics Covered:
01. Upstream FIDs in 2026
- Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026
- Major Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs - Mamba Complex
- Major Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs - Wisting
List of Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026
02. Midstream FIDs in 2026
- Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026
- Major LNG Liquefaction Projects Targeting FIDs - Rovuma
- Major LNG Regasification Projects Targeting FIDs - Richards Bay and Richards Bay Expansion
- Major Gas Processing Projects Targeting FIDs - Bab Gas Cap
- Major Pipelines Targeting FIDs - Queensland Hunter Stage I and Stage II Gas Pipelines
List of Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026
03. Downstream FIDs in 2026
- Downstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026
- Major Renewable Refinery Projects Targeting FIDs - St James Parish Renewable
- Major Conventional Refinery Projects Targeting FIDs - Kibaale
List of Refineries Targeting FIDs in 2026
- Major Petchem Projects Targeting FIDs - Haldia Petrochemicals Cuddalore Ethylene Glycol Plant
List of Petrochemical Projects Targeting FIDs in 2026
04. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a98xxf
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