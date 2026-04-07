Goodwin Recruiting Joins Atlanta United Associate Partnership Following Landmark Year in Recruitment

EXETER, N.H., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodwin Recruiting has joined the Atlanta United Associate Partnership after a milestone year in which the company earned some of the most prestigious accolades in the recruiting industry, signaling a business that is going from strength to strength.

Following recognition from Forbes as one of Americas Best Professional and Executive Recruiting Firms for 2025, marking its sixth consecutive year on the list, along with inclusion in Inc. Magazines Best Workplaces, Inc. Power Partner Awards, and Staffing Industry Analysts Best Staffing Firms to Work For Awards, Goodwin Recruiting enters the Atlanta United Associate Partnership at a moment of exceptional momentum.

The multiyear agreement with hyperlocal sports marketing expert, Eleven Sports Media will further elevate Goodwin Recruiting’s national visibility, allowing the company to connect directly with its local business community.

Featuring across all marketing platforms, throughout every game day at MercedesBenz Stadium, Goodwin Recruiting will have the opportunity to showcase its services to one of the largest fanbases in MLS, strengthening brand awareness during a period defined by growth, innovation and industrywide recognition.





Goodwin Recruiting’s CEO, Andy Decker, a season ticket holder since the inaugural season for the Atlanta United, sees the Associate Partnership as a natural next step in Goodwin Recruiting’s journey:

“I’ve been part of Atlanta United’s story from the very beginning, from the first matches at Georgia Tech to the move to MercedesBenz Stadium, even being on the pitch when we won the MLS Cup in 2018.

As a founding fan of this team, Ive seen first-hand, a winning culture starts with having the right people in the right roles – and thats exactly what we do at Goodwin Recruiting.

We help companies build teams that succeed. Joining the Associate Partnership allows us to share that passion, connect with decision makers and top talent, and showcase the value of putting the right people in the right positions.”

Goodwin Recruiting’s industry recognition reflects its unwavering commitment to service, culture and results. The company’s inclusion on Forbes 2025 lists of Americas Best Professional and Best Executive Recruiting Firms underscores its national reputation for excellence, while its selection as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner highlights Goodwin’s impact in supporting small and midsized businesses nationwide, helping entrepreneurs scale confidently with strategic hiring support.

Being featured in Inc. Magazines Best Workplaces and Staffing Industry Analysts Best Staffing Firms to Work For further reinforces Goodwin Recruiting’s dedication to building an internal culture where people thrive. These accolades highlight a company operating at the highest level, driven by people first values and a passion for helping businesses grow.

With a network of more than 350 recruiters across major U.S. markets including Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver and beyond, Goodwin Recruiting blends national scale with extensive local expertise. The firm remains dedicated to direct hire, recruiting through both contingent and retained search, ensuring companies secure top talent aligned with their culture and goals.

Joining the Atlanta United Associate Partnership represents a milestone for the Goodwin brand and a meaningful alignment of values: Teamwork, excellence, community and the belief that success begins with the right people in the right roles.

For more information about Goodwin Recruiting’s award winning services and national reach, visit goodwinrecruiting.com.

About Eleven Sports Media

Eleven Sports Media helps local businesses partner with elite teams through in-venue media, content and community programs, working with some of the biggest names in sport across the UK, Europe and the US.

Founded in the north-west of England, UK, in 2009, the company moved into new headquarters in Manchester in 2025, following a multimillion-pound investment from growth capital investors BGF (https://www.bgf.co.uk/)

Website: https://www.elevensportsmedia.com/

About Goodwin Recruiting

Goodwin Recruiting (a Forbes America’s Best Recruiting Firm since 2020 and a 2025 Inc. Best Workplace) is a leading recruiting firm that has been connecting top talent with amazing opportunities since 1999. Their expert team brings hands-on experience to every search, helping clients and candidates thrive. With a focus on management and executive roles, their team works to build meaningful, long-lasting partnerships – one successful match at a time.

Media Contact

Jenny Battershell

Director of Marketing

Goodwin Recruiting

216-208-5767

jbattershell@goodwinrecruiting.com

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