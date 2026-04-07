ITS Logistics Partners with Indianapolis Zoo to Present xZOOberance Spring Festival

INDIANAPOLIS, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indianapolis Zoo and ITS Logistics, one of North America's fastest-growing third-party logistics providers,today announced that xZOOberance, the Zoo's annual spring festival, is now underway. Presented by ITS Logistics, the festival runs daily from noon to 4 p.m. through April 19 at the Bicentennial Pavilion, 1200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis.

xZOOberance invites families and visitors of all ages to shake off the winter and celebrate the arrival of spring with live DJ performances, karaoke, animal-inspired yoga, hands-on animal encounters with chickens and goats, face painting, specialty seasonal food and drinks, and vibrant floral décor throughout the Zoo grounds. The festival is included with regular Zoo admission and free for Zoo members.

"At ITS Logistics, we believe that showing up for the communities where we live and work is not just good business — it's who we are," said Ryan Martin, President of Distribution and Fulfillment, ITS Logistics. "Partnering with the Indianapolis Zoo on xZOOberance gives us the opportunity to bring a little extra joy to Indianapolis families this spring.”

This year's festival also features a second dedicated Sensory-Friendly Day on April 12, designed to create a more comfortable and inclusive experience for guests with sensory sensitivities. On those days, music throughout the Zoo will be reduced or turned off, lighting adjustments will be made during the Dolphin presentation, quiet rooms and sensory stations will be available, and sensory bags can be checked out at the Visitor Services Center. The Carousel will operate without lights or sound, and voice amplifiers will not be used during animal chats.

"xZOOberance has become the spring break destination for Indianapolis families, and after a long Indiana winter, there's nothing quite like watching families come through the gates and just light up," said Debbie Dreiband, Corporate Sponsorships, Indianapolis Zoo. "Having ITS Logistics as our presenting sponsor means we can make that experience even bigger and more inclusive for everyone. They've been a real partner in this community."

ITS Logistics serves as both the presenting sponsor and official logistics partner of the Indianapolis Zoo — a multi-year, hands-on relationship that includes storing and managing the Zoo's seasonal inventory and festival materials year-round, ensuring each new season launches seamlessly. Together, the two organizations share a commitment to sustainability, working to reduce their environmental footprint and moving toward a cleaner, more sustainable future, one shipment, one initiative, one community at a time.

The Indianapolis Zoo is located at 1200 W. Washington St. in White River State Park. Festival activities run noon to 4 p.m. daily through April 19. The Zoo is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit indianapoliszoo.com.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is one of North America's fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America's #18 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal provider, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

About the Indianapolis Zoo

The Indianapolis Zoo protects nature and inspires people to care for our world. Located in White River State Park, the Indianapolis Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the American Alliance of Museums as a zoo, aquarium and botanical garden.

Visit IndianapolisZoo.com.

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ba77241-8ae6-4153-b350-949b3ac07243