Mediacom Communications Begins Launch of Multi-Gig and Symmetrical Speed Services in Jefferson City, Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications today announced the company has begun launching multi-gig and symmetrical speed broadband services in Jefferson City.

Utilizing breakthrough technology to enhance the company’s fiber-powered network, Mediacom is creating a more responsive end-to-end customer experience that prioritizes faster upload and download speeds, uncompromised network reliability, safe and secure connections, and lower latency.

Mediacom has begun activating the new network on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis and expects to complete the entire Jefferson City area by the end of October 2026. Residents can track the progress of the project using an interactive mapping tool. Utilizing the new platform, customers will be able to choose from the following Xtream Internet offerings from Mediacom:

Internet 300 tier with speeds of 300 Mbps down and 100 Mbps up.

tier with speeds of 300 Mbps down and 100 Mbps up. Internet 1 Gig Symmetrical tier with speeds of 1000 Mbps down by 1000 Mbps up.

tier with speeds of 1000 Mbps down by 1000 Mbps up. Internet 2 Gig Unlimited tier with speeds of 2000 Mbps down by 1000 Mbps up.





The scalability of these network improvements will seamlessly allow Mediacom to ramp up from the one and two gigabit offerings of today to speeds of 10 gigabits per second and beyond in the coming years. Since this new technology is delivered using Mediacom’s existing fiber-rich network architecture, it will not be necessary to dig up yards, add bulky equipment or bury cables.

Mediacom is now able to enhance the performance of these speeds even further using Advanced WiFi, a whole-home WiFi solution featuring eero’s TrueMesh designed to deliver an exceptional Internet connectivity experience throughout the entire house powered by eero 7 technology. With the recent launch of Mediacom Mobile, customers can take their Mediacom service on the go while enjoying access to America’s most awarded wireless network.

“We are incredibly excited to announce that Jefferson City is the latest community served by Mediacom to receive these game-changing technology enhancements,” said Lee Beck, Vice President of Mediacom’s Coastal West Region. “We look forward to bringing multi-gig and symmetrical service options to even more Missouri communities in the near future.”

Mediacom will continue to offer a low-cost broadband plan called Xtream Connect for households that participate in the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or certain other federal programs. Priced at just $14.99 per month plus modem rental, if applicable, Xtream Connect provides an affordable pathway to the Internet with speeds of 100 Mbps down by 20 Mbps up.

Mediacom now also offers an affordable broadband option designed for Senior Citizens aged 65 and older, Active-Duty Military Members, Veterans, and First Responders. Priced at just $29.99 per month and backed by a five-year price lock, the service includes free installation, WiFi powered by eero 7 technology, and Internet speeds up to 100 Mbps down, and 20 Mbps up.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

Contact:

Phil Skinner

VP, Government & Public Relations

(515) 318-2558

pskinner@mediacomcc.com