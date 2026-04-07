Pixability Appoints Creator Economy Leader Jamie Gutfreund to Advisory Board

BOSTON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, a leading AI-driven technology and data company that helps brands maximize the value of paid and owned media and their influencer strategies on YouTube, today announced that Jamie Gutfreund, a globally recognized authority on the creator economy, has joined its Advisory Board.

Gutfreund’s appointment comes as marketers rethink how YouTube fits within the broader media mix, not just as an advertising channel, but across paid media, organic content, and creator partnerships. As investment grows, most brands are still structured to manage these areas separately.

Gutfreund brings more than two decades of experience advising Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and technology companies through major shifts in media and marketing. She focuses on connecting creator, media, and measurement to help organizations understand what actually delivers results.

“Creators have become an essential part of how brands show up on YouTube,” said David George, CEO of Pixability. “What’s changing now is the expectation that those investments deliver measurable outcomes and integrate more seamlessly with broader media efforts. Jamie’s perspective will help us continue building solutions that bring greater structure, visibility, and performance to this increasingly complex landscape.”

Gutfreund is the founder of Creator Vision, where she advises companies on building scalable creator strategies, and serves as co-chair of the IAB Creator Economy Board. She is also a regular contributor to Forbes, covering the evolution of creator-driven media and its implications for brands and platforms.

“Brands are investing in both paid media and creator partnerships, but most still manage them independently,” said Gutfreund. “Bringing them together is what allows you to maximize results on YouTube and make more informed decisions about where to allocate spend. Pixability has a strong foundation in YouTube data and performance, and I’m excited to support the team as brands work to connect media and creators and get more out of their YouTube programs.”

As the role of creators continues to expand, media, organic and creator content are becoming increasingly interdependent. Marketers are seeking more unified approaches that allow them to plan, activate, and measure across these areas rather than managing them independently.

Pixability’s proprietary AI-driven data platform helps advertisers to identify brand-suitable content, optimize performance, and unlock greater value from YouTube investments. With the addition of Gutfreund to its Advisory Board, the company is further strengthening its ability to help brands operationalize multi-faceted campaign strategies at scale.

Jamie joins other industry leaders on the board which includes Jessica Goon, Vice President Global Brand Marketing at McCormick & Company; Charisse Hughes, former SVP/Chief Growth Officer at Kellanova; Jeremy Cornfeldt, President of Tinuiti; Tony Weisman, former CMO of Dunkin; Andrew Graff, CEO of Allen & Gerritsen; Bill Simmons, former VP of Products at The Trade Desk; John Montgomery, former EVP Global Brand Safety at GroupM (WPP Media); and Rob Norman, former CEO of GroupM (WPP Media).

About Pixability

Pixability is the leading AI-driven technology company empowering the world’s largest brands and agencies to maximize the value of their advertising, organic and creator strategies on YouTube. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform and data, Pixability makes every video impression more meaningful by identifying contextually relevant, brand suitable channels and maximizing cost efficient outcomes. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies including Publicis, Omnicom Media, Dentsu, and WPP Media, as well as brands such as KIND, McDonalds, Salesforce, Lego and CVS. The company is the only YouTube partner certified for brand suitability, contextual targeting, and content insights, enabling unique solutions that benefit brands and their agencies. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com or watch a video about our solutions here .

Alexandra Levy

Email: alex@siliconalley-media.com