AlmondNet, Intent IQ and Datonics Announce Resolution of Patent Infringement Dispute with Amazon

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlmondNet, together with its subsidiaries Intent IQ and Datonics, today announced that they have resolved their patent infringement dispute with Amazon and have entered into a license agreement.

The companies issued the following statement from Roy Shkedi, AlmondNet CEO and Chairman of Intent IQ and Datonics:

“After a blockbuster trial win for AlmondNet, along with numerous Inter Partes Review (‘IPR’) patent-office wins and additional court battles in the US and Europe, I am very pleased to announce that AlmondNet and its subsidiaries, Intent IQ and Datonics, have finally settled their patent infringement dispute with Amazon and have provided a license to Amazon.

This concludes a years-long journey and we are very happy with this result. Amazon is a household name—and it feels good to have this dispute behind us. We look forward to continuing to provide our cutting edge technology to all our customers, partners, and licensees.”

The agreement resolves all outstanding matters between the parties related to the asserted patents and provides Amazon with a license to AlmondNet Group’s intellectual property portfolio.

AlmondNet and its subsidiaries will continue to actively develop, protect, and license their patented technologies globally.

About AlmondNet Group

Established in 1998, the AlmondNet Group is an industry leader and pioneer in privacy-friendly, targeted advertising. The parent company AlmondNet Inc., which has developed an extensive suite of industry-leading targeted advertising solutions and products, is focused on R&D and the licensing of its extensive portfolio of enabling technology and Intellectual Property covering numerous areas of the targeting and attribution landscape and ecosystem, including profile based bidding, behavioral targeting, online and offline data monetization, addressable advertising, and multi-platform advertising and attribution.

About Datonics

Datonics is an Audience Data company that has aggregated and curated the most accurate, robust and comprehensive data set comprising online, offline, and mobile activity. Advertisers use our Targeting, Insights & Enrichment solutions to understand, engage with, acquire and retain their customers across programmatic, audio, CTV and DOOH environments. Datonics is a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the Leadership Council of the Ad Council. Datonics is a sustainability leader, member of Ad Net Zero, and recognized as the first certified Carbon Neutral® Audience Data company. For more information, visit https://www.datonics.com/

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is a privacy-first next generation identity resolution leader, whose technology empowers advertisers, publishers, and platforms to responsibly unlock the full potential of their data and drive measurable results. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio which currently includes over 170 granted patents. Leveraging proprietary technology and security-forward infrastructure, Intent IQ's solutions are fueled by a powerful identity device graph that delivers unparalleled accuracy and scale across ID-less environments including cookieless, MAID-less and CTV. The company's solutions include privacy-friendly identity resolution, first party ID clustering technology, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement and attribution. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.IntentIQ.com .

Intent IQ

Silicon Alley Media

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