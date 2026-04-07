Only 14% of Marketers Track AI Search Citations — Even as 89% of Brands are Already Appearing in them

Las Vegas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A striking paradox is emerging at the heart of modern SEO: brands are appearing in AI-generated search results at record rates, yet most have no reliable way to measure what that visibility is actually delivering.

That's the central finding of SEO Statistics 2026: AI Search, Rankings & Zero-Click Trends , a new study by B2B research platform Goodfirms. While 89% of brands now achieve citations in AI-powered search results, the majority cannot connect that presence to meaningful traffic or revenue — leaving them, in effect, visible but blind.

The Zero-Click Shift Is Structural, Not Temporary

The study finds that nearly 60% of Google searches now end without a single click — users get their answer directly from the results page and move on. Yet despite this fundamental change in search behavior, most organizations are still measuring performance the way they did five years ago.

Google Search Console and third-party SEO tools remain the dominant measurement systems, used by 70% and 65% of practitioners, respectively. But only 14% are currently tracking AI and LLM citation visibility—the channel where a growing share of first-touch discovery now occurs.

"Visibility and traffic are no longer the same metric, and most analytics frameworks haven't caught up to that reality," said Jennifer Warren, Senior researcher at Goodfirms. "Until measurement strategy evolves alongside search behavior, brands are essentially optimizing in the dark."

Strategy Is Shifting — But Slowly

The report reveals an uneven strategic response across organizations. Content quality and search intent alignment remain the top active strategy at 54%, while AI and LLM optimization has surged to second priority at 43% — up from near zero a year ago.

Yet brand authority — consistently cited by researchers as a decisive factor in AI citation — is named as a strategic priority by only 19% of marketers, despite 81% already practicing it in some form. The gap between what brands do and what they consciously invest in remains one of the report's most significant findings.

With 65% of marketers naming AI-driven search changes as their top challenge and over half struggling to prove ROI, the pressure to build better attribution models is intensifying.

Methodology: The study surveyed 100 marketing and SEO practitioners across 20+ in January and February 2026. Full methodology is available upon request.

The full report — SEO Statistics 2026: AI Search, Rankings & Zero-Click Trends — is available at goodfirms.co .

For enterprises looking to act on these findings, Goodfirms maintains a vetted directory of SEO companies across the United States , India , and the United Kingdom .

About Goodfirms:

Goodfirms is a Las Vegas-based B2B research and reviews platform with over 80,000 verified reviews and 140,000 listed companies and software products.



