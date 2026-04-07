Consumer Health Market Top Trends Report 2026: Beyond the Scale, Metabolisms Matter, Powered by Plants, Seamless Self Care, & His and Her Health

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends in Consumer Health 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Top Trends in Consumer Health 2026" provides extensive insight and analysis of the personalization and gender-specific solutions trends in consumer health, creating new opportunities for brands.



The report explores the latest trends shaping the global consumer health sector, focusing on evolving consumer behaviors and demand for holistic wellness, personalization, and sustainable solutions. It highlights five key trends-Beyond the Scale, Metabolisms Matter, Powered by Plants, Seamless Self Care, and His and Her Health-offering detailed insights into changing need states, the impact of mega-trends, and innovation opportunities for brands.

Report Scope

There is a shift underway towards holistic wellness and long-term health optimization. It is driven by the mainstream adoption of GLP-1 drugs, which have changed consumer perspectives on weight management and overall health.

Consumers are increasingly looking for integrated solutions that support metabolic, cognitive, digestive, and emotional health.

Consumers are seeking targeted, science-backed products that support metabolic health. This trend is characterized by a growing interest in products that manage energy levels, stress, gut function, and long-term health risks. Younger generations are particularly proactive in managing mood, hormonal balance, and digestive function.

There is a rising demand for natural, plant-based solutions that deliver functional health benefits without ultra-processed ingredients. This trend reflects a consumer preference for authenticity, sustainability, and long-term wellness, with a focus on botanicals and herbal extracts.

Consumers desire health solutions that integrate effortlessly into their daily routines. Convenience is a key driver, with subscription services, portable formats, and e-commerce models enhancing efficiency and embedding wellness within everyday habits.

Reasons to Buy

Consumer Insight focused prediction and analysis of the top trends in consumer health and what it means for operators as well as the market as a whole.

Learn about core drivers of the market shifts and how these are likely to play out in the future from a consumer insight perspective.

Relevant case studies will allow readers to learn from and apply lessons discovered from key developments in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Beyond the Scale

Metabolisms Matter

Powered by Plants

Seamless Self Care

His and Her Health

Companies Featured

Unilever

Meiji

MyProtein

MegaFood

Activ'inside

Blue Toad Botanicals

Persona Nutrition

HUM Nutrition

Sirio Pharma

Swisse

Dsm-Firmenich

EEZ

Glucostra

Living Nutrition

Luna Daily

Natural Field

Sur Nutrition

Nordic Naturals

Nourished

Samphire Neuroscience

Numan Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzvx5o

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