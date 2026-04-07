Everything Blockchain Enters Agreements for Stakes in Five Early-Stage Companies, Prepares CloverMint Stablecoin App for Public Trial

Jacksonville, FL, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) has entered into agreements for 10% to 15% ownership stakes in five early-stage companies across AI and crypto, selected from more than 30 reviewed opportunities. All agreements remain subject to final diligence and closing conditions.

The portfolio construction milestone is part of EBZT's strategy to become a public-market vehicle for early-stage technology exposure. The Company combines internal product development with strategic ownership stakes in private businesses, giving shareholders access to multiple emerging opportunities through a single publicly traded company.

Separately, the Company's stablecoin app CloverMint is expected to open for public trial in early April after two months of private live testing. Based on internal Company data, CloverMint averaged 8.0% gross annualized in backtesting and 7.5% gross annualized during live testing. CloverMint automates stablecoin yield allocation across DeFi protocols, handling strategy selection and rebalancing so users don't have to manage positions manually.

Arthur Rozenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Everything Blockchain, said, "CloverMint took longer to launch than we initially expected because we wanted to test the product carefully before releasing it publicly. That additional time allowed us to evaluate performance, refine the experience, and simplify the product ahead of the public trial."

The Company expects its next portfolio update to include details on NoLimit Foundation, a privacy-first AI platform focused on zero data retention and unrestricted model access, along with additional information on the remaining portfolio companies.

The Company is also evaluating a token-related initiative intended to align its ecosystem with shareholders, subject to legal and regulatory requirements.

Upon launch of the public trial, investors and users will be able to learn more about CloverMint at CloverMint.io.

For more information, visit www.everythingblockchain.io

Media Contact:Investor Relations

Everything Blockchain Inc.

Email: arthur.rozenberg@everythingblockchain.io

Website: www.everythingblockchain.io

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) is a publicly traded company building and backing early-stage businesses across AI and crypto. Through internal product development and strategic ownership stakes, EBZT is building a public startup portfolio designed to give shareholders exposure to emerging technology opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding CloverMint’s anticipated public availability, the Company’s expected ownership interests in portfolio companies, future portfolio announcements, any potential token-related initiative, and the Company’s long-term business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Performance, Token, and Transaction Disclosure

Performance figures referenced in this release are based on internal Company data, including internal backtesting and limited private live testing. They are gross annualized figures, have not been audited, and should not be relied upon as indicative of future results. Past performance does not guarantee future results. CloverMint is expected to open in a limited public trial and may be modified, delayed, or discontinued at any time. Any token-related initiative remains subject to further development, board approval, legal review, and applicable regulatory requirements. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, token, or other financial instrument. References to agreements for portfolio company interests remain subject to final documentation, diligence, approvals, and closing conditions where applicable.