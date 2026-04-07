Jordan Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2026: Competitive Analysis of Umniah, Orange Jordan, and Zain Jordan

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jordan Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Jordan today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Jordan.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

The overall telecom services revenue in Jordan will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2025-2030.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, driven by strong growth in FTTH subscriptions, supported by fiber rollouts by telcos and broadband coverage expansions by the government.

Report Scope

Total telecom service revenue in Jordan will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over 2025-2030, primarily driven by revenue growth in mobile data, fixed voice, and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 10.7%,driven by growth in smartphone subscriptions, rising mobile data consumption due to video streaming, online gaming, and high data consuming apps and projected growth in higher ARPU yielding 5G subscriptions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom Services Market Outlook



4. Mobile Services Market



5. Fixed Services Market



6. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

Umniah

Orange Jordan

Zain Jordan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xl8b1v

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