Sports Retailing Market Analysis Report 2026: Lululemon and Adidas Emerged As Winners in 2025, Taking Away from Nike - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Retailing to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sports Retailing to 2029 report offers a comprehensive insight into the global sports retailing market, analysing the sector, key trends, major players and providing market forecasts out to 2029.
Report Scope
- Growth peaks in 2025 before moderating in forecast
- Sports equipment will outperform sportswear
- Regional growth led by Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa
- Lululemon and Adidas emerged as winners in 2025, taking away from Nike
Reasons to Buy
- Access insights and forecasts up to 2029 for the global sports retailing market, with breakdowns by regions, categories and price postitions
- The report identifies the key market drivers as well as the inhibitors to the sports retailing market growth.
- It analyzes the market growth prospects within each of the major regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
- Benchmarks the top 10 retailers in the market and offers insight to gain a competitive edge over your competitors.
Companies Featured
- Decathlon
- Nike
- Intersport
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Adidas
- Lululemon
- JD Sports
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Anta
- Sport 2000
- Sports Direct
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Sports Retailing to 2029
- Executive Summary
- Key Trends in Global Sports Retailing
- Global Sports Retailing Drivers
- Global Sports Retailing Inhibitors
- Key Trend: Retailers targeting niche audiences for growth
- Key Trend: Experiential and community-led sports retailing
- Key Trend: Blended supply strategies will alleviate risk
- Strategies for Success in Global Sports Retailing
- Market Size and Forecasts to 2029
- Global Sports Retailing, five year growth 2019-2029
- Global Sports Retailing Size, 2019-2029
- Regional Performance and Forecasts to 2029
- Global Sports Retailing by Regional Share, 2019-2029?
- Global Sports Retailing by Region Growth, 2019-2029
- Top 10 Sports Retailing Markets by Value, 2019, 2025 & 2029
- Fastest Growing Sports Retailing Markets by Forecast CAGR, 2025-2029
- Category Performance and Forecasts to 2029
- Global Sports Retailing by Category Share, 2019-2029
- Global Sports Retailing Categories
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Shares of Top 10 Global Sports Retailers, 2023-2025e
- Retailers in Focus: Decathlon
- Retailers in Focus: Intersport
- Retailers in Focus: JD Sports
- Retailer Profiles: Dick's Sporting Goods & Sports Direct
- Methodology, Definitions & Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6koy2
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