Sports Retailing Market Analysis Report 2026: Lululemon and Adidas Emerged As Winners in 2025, Taking Away from Nike - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Retailing to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sports Retailing to 2029 report offers a comprehensive insight into the global sports retailing market, analysing the sector, key trends, major players and providing market forecasts out to 2029.



Report Scope

Growth peaks in 2025 before moderating in forecast

Sports equipment will outperform sportswear

Regional growth led by Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa

Lululemon and Adidas emerged as winners in 2025, taking away from Nike

Reasons to Buy

Access insights and forecasts up to 2029 for the global sports retailing market, with breakdowns by regions, categories and price postitions

The report identifies the key market drivers as well as the inhibitors to the sports retailing market growth.

It analyzes the market growth prospects within each of the major regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Benchmarks the top 10 retailers in the market and offers insight to gain a competitive edge over your competitors.

Companies Featured

Decathlon

Nike

Intersport

Dick's Sporting Goods

Adidas

Lululemon

JD Sports

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Anta

Sport 2000

Sports Direct

Key Topics Covered:

Global Sports Retailing to 2029

Executive Summary

Key Trends in Global Sports Retailing

Global Sports Retailing Drivers

Global Sports Retailing Inhibitors

Key Trend: Retailers targeting niche audiences for growth

Key Trend: Experiential and community-led sports retailing

Key Trend: Blended supply strategies will alleviate risk

Strategies for Success in Global Sports Retailing

Market Size and Forecasts to 2029

Global Sports Retailing, five year growth 2019-2029

Global Sports Retailing Size, 2019-2029

Regional Performance and Forecasts to 2029

Global Sports Retailing by Regional Share, 2019-2029?

Global Sports Retailing by Region Growth, 2019-2029

Top 10 Sports Retailing Markets by Value, 2019, 2025 & 2029

Fastest Growing Sports Retailing Markets by Forecast CAGR, 2025-2029

Category Performance and Forecasts to 2029

Global Sports Retailing by Category Share, 2019-2029

Global Sports Retailing Categories

Competitive Landscape

Market Shares of Top 10 Global Sports Retailers, 2023-2025e

Retailers in Focus: Decathlon

Retailers in Focus: Intersport

Retailers in Focus: JD Sports

Retailer Profiles: Dick's Sporting Goods & Sports Direct

Methodology, Definitions & Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6koy2

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