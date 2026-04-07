$193.54+ BN Wind Power Market Forecasts to 2034: Rising Environmental Concerns, Lower Wind Costs and Growing Corporate Renewables Investment

NEW YORK, USA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Wind Power Market By Component (Turbine, Support Structure, Electrical Infrastructure, and Others), By Capacity (Up to 1 MW, 1 MW to 3 MW, 3 MW to 5 MW, Above 5MW), By Location (Onshore Offshore,), By Application (Utility, Non-utility), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global wind power market size was valued at around USD 101.52 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 193.54 billion by 2034.”





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Wind Power Industry Overview:

Wind power is a renewable energy source that harnesses the kinetic energy of wind through turbines to generate electricity without emitting greenhouse gases during operation, serving as a sustainable and clean alternative to traditional fossil fuel-based power generation. It involves the deployment of onshore and offshore wind farms equipped with advanced turbines, support structures, and electrical infrastructure to convert wind flow into usable electrical energy for utility-scale grids or distributed applications.

The market dynamics are shaped by robust growth from government policies and declining levelized costs of energy, tempered by intermittency and environmental concerns, while opportunities arise from offshore and floating wind expansion, with challenges stemming from land acquisition issues and grid integration complexities.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 101.52 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 193.54 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.40% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Vestas, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, GE Renewable Energy, Nordex, Suzlon Energy, Goldwind, Envision Energy, Enercon, Mingyang Smart Energy, Senvion, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Shanghai Electric Wind Power, Acciona Energía, Inox Wind, Hitachi Energy, and others. Segments Covered By Component, By Capacity, By Location, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights

As per the analysis, the wind power market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 8.40% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The wind power market size was worth around $101.52 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $193.54 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is driven by government incentives and supportive policies, increasing environmental concerns and carbon reduction targets, declining costs of wind energy, technological advancements in turbine design, and rising corporate investments in renewable energy.

Based on component, the turbine segment is expected to lead the market, while the support structure segment is expected to grow considerably.

Based on capacity, the above 5 MW segment leads the market, while the 3 MW to 5 MW segment is expected to continue progressing steadily.

Based on location, the onshore segment is the dominant segment, while the offshore segment is projected to witness sizable revenue growth over the forecast period.

Based on application, the utility segment is expected to lead the market, followed by the non-utility segment.

Based on the region segment, the Europe region dominates with the highest share & it is dominated owing to strong government policies and incentives, a well-developed offshore wind industry, an established supply chain and manufacturing base, and leading positions held by countries such as Germany, the UK, and Denmark.

Industry Growth Drivers

What are the primary growth drivers for the Wind Power Market?

Government incentives and supportive policies, including subsidies, favorable regulations, tax credits such as the United States Production Tax Credit, and directives like the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive, significantly accelerate project development and investment across both developed and emerging markets.

Declining costs of wind energy, with the global average levelized cost of electricity for onshore wind dropping substantially in recent years due to economies of scale, improved supply chains, and technological advancements, make wind power increasingly competitive with conventional energy sources and drive large-scale deployments.

Restraints

What factors are restraining the growth of the Wind Power Market?

The intermittency and variability of wind resources pose challenges to grid stability, requiring complementary energy storage solutions or backup power systems that increase overall project complexity and costs.

Environmental and wildlife concerns, including impacts on bird and bat populations, visual and noise pollution, often lead to local opposition, regulatory delays, and additional mitigation requirements that can slow project timelines and raise development expenses.





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Wind Power Market: Segmentation

The Wind Power market is segmented by component, capacity, location, application, and region.

Based on Component Segment, the wind power market is divided into turbine, support structure, electrical infrastructure, and others. The turbine segment is the most dominant with a substantial share because it represents the core technology for converting wind kinetic energy into electricity, involving high technological complexity and cost that make it central to project economics and performance, directly driving market growth through continuous innovation in blade design and efficiency; the support structure segment ranks as the second most dominant with a leading share in offshore projects due to the critical requirements for robust foundations and towers that handle marine conditions and contribute significantly to overall installation expenses.

Based on Capacity Segment, the wind power market is divided into Up to 1 MW, 1 MW to 3 MW, 3 MW to 5 MW, and above 5 MW. The above 5 MW segment is the most dominant with a larger share because of superior economies of scale, higher energy output per turbine, and growing preference for utility-scale projects that maximize returns on investment; the 3 MW to 5 MW segment ranks as the second most dominant as it remains widely used in onshore applications where site constraints and grid limitations make larger turbines less feasible, supporting steady market demand in diverse geographies.

Based on Location Segment, the wind power market is divided into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment is the most dominant with leadership position due to its lower installation and maintenance costs, widespread availability of suitable land resources, and simpler grid connectivity that enable faster project deployment and broader accessibility; the offshore segment ranks as the second most dominant with sizable revenue growth potential owing to higher and more consistent wind speeds at sea, which allow for larger capacity installations despite higher upfront costs and technical complexities.

Based on Application Segment, the wind power market is divided into utility and non-utility. The utility segment is the most dominant with a leading share as it focuses on large-scale electricity generation for national grids, leveraging economies of scale and attracting major investments from governments and corporations through power purchase agreements; the non-utility segment ranks as the second most dominant with growing contribution from commercial, residential, and small industrial setups that support distributed renewable energy and enhance energy independence at local levels.

Regional Scope:

Why will Europe continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

Europe continues to dominate the global Wind Power market through strong government policies and incentives that promote renewable energy targets, coupled with a mature and well-developed offshore wind industry supported by favorable sea conditions and engineering expertise. Germany, the United Kingdom, and Denmark lead in offshore wind development with extensive experience in project execution and supply chain integration. The region benefits from an established manufacturing base and comprehensive infrastructure that facilitates rapid scaling of both onshore and offshore capacity. Public and policy emphasis on carbon reduction goals under frameworks like the EU Renewable Energy Directive drives consistent investment and innovation. Collaborative efforts among member states enhance technology transfer and grid integration solutions. The region's focus on sustainability positions it as a global leader in advancing next-generation wind technologies.

Asia Pacific holds the second-largest position with rapid growth fueled by economic expansion, surging energy demand, and supportive renewable policies in major economies. China leads with massive capacity additions and domestic manufacturing strength, while India contributes through ambitious onshore and hybrid projects.

North America demonstrates solid growth supported by federal and state-level incentives, corporate power purchase agreements, and technological advancements that improve project viability. The United States drives much of the activity through utility-scale developments.

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Recent Developments

In 2025, Apple partnered with Ørsted to develop a 400 MW offshore wind farm in Denmark as part of its commitment to renewable energy sourcing.

In 2025, the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm in Norway demonstrated successful operational efficiency in extreme marine environments, advancing floating wind technology.

In 2024, a proposed wind farm project in New Jersey faced legal challenges from local stakeholders over ecological concerns, resulting in nearly one year of construction delays.

Wind Power Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global wind power market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the leading players in the global wind power market include;

Vestas

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy

Nordex

Suzlon Energy

Goldwind

Envision Energy

Enercon

Mingyang Smart Energy

Senvion

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Shanghai Electric Wind Power

Acciona Energía

Inox Wind

Hitachi Energy

What are the key trends in the Wind Power Market?

Shift Toward Larger-Capacity Turbines

Shift toward larger-capacity turbines, especially offshore units exceeding 10 MW with bigger rotor diameters and taller towers, is reducing the levelized cost of electricity and maximizing energy output per installation.

Integration with Smart Grids and Energy Storage

Integration with smart grids and energy storage solutions is enhancing grid stability, enabling better energy management, and allowing wind power to reliably supply electricity during peak demand periods.

The global wind power market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Turbine

Support Structure

Electrical Infrastructure

Others

By Capacity

Up to 1 MW

1 MW to 3 MW

3 MW to 5 MW

Above 5 MW

By Location

Onshore

Offshore

By Application

Utility

Non-Utility

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is wind power?

Which key factors will influence the wind power market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the wind power market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the wind power market during 2025-2034?

What are the major challenges restraining the growth of the wind power market?

Which application areas will offer significant growth opportunities in the wind power market?

How is technological advancement influencing the wind power market?

Which region will make a notable contribution to the wind power market value?

Which are the major players driving the growth of the wind power market?

What can be expected from the global wind power market report?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Previous, ongoing, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

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