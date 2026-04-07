Global Industrial Construction Projects Insights Report, Q1 2026: Track $5.4 Trillion in the Current Pipeline - North America Leads Amid Shifting Shares in Asia and Africa

The main market opportunities lie in the industrial construction projects across North America, North-East Asia, and South Asia, with a significant pipeline in early-stage developments offering potential for businesses to plan and align resources strategically to capture emerging opportunities.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Industrial Construction Projects (Q1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of industrial construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the analyst.

The analyst is currently tracking industrial construction projects with a total value of $5.4 trillion at all stages from announcement to execution. This pipeline mostly comprises industrial buildings, manufacturing plants, mines and mineral processing, and other related facilities.

In terms of the current project pipeline value, North America accounts for the largest share, with a pipeline of $1.1 trillion, accounting for 20.7% of global project value - ahead of North-East Asia with 18.4% ($994.4 billion) and South Asia with a 12.9% share ($695.6 billion). The smallest share of the pipeline is attributed to Sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for a 2.9% share ($155.8 billion).

The pipeline is marginally skewed towards the early stages, with the share of projects in the pre-planning (announced and study) and planning stages accounting for 53%, while projects in pre-execution (design, tender and award) and execution stages accounting for the remaining 47% of the pipeline, by value.

Report Scope

  • The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insight into the development of the industrial construction sector.
  • Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.
  • Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Global Overview
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Middle East and North Africa
  • Sub-Saharan Africa
  • South-East Asia
  • North-East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Australasia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jtb9al

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Construction
                            
                            
                                Construction Project
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading