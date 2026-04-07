Just Badge Research Uncovers Why Employers Can't Find AI Talent — They Never Check for It

Oceanside, CA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Badge, an operator-led innovation studio, today published research identifying seven specific skills that separate professionals who deliver measurable AI outcomes from those who use AI tools casually. The finding: the skills are not technical. They are cognitive patterns that millions of working professionals already practice under different job titles.

New research identifies seven cognitive skills that predict AI success — most professionals already have them.

Industry analysts project that the sustained AI skills gap puts $5.5 trillion in global economic value at risk. Recent hiring data shows 3.2 open AI positions exist for every qualified candidate.

Yet the detection problem runs deeper than supply. A 2025 workforce study found that only 2.2% of job interviews tested for AI capability. After three rounds, 93% of candidates were never asked a single question about AI — even as 72% of hiring managers said they weigh it in decisions.

"We kept finding the same disconnect," said Matthew LaCrosse, founder of Just Badge. "Project managers, QA engineers, financial analysts — they have been doing this work for years. The job market labeled it something else."

The seven skills

The research maps each capability to the non-AI discipline where it originates:

Specification Precision — rooted in technical writing and requirements engineering Evaluation and Quality Judgment — rooted in QA and peer review Task Decomposition and Delegation — rooted in operations management Failure Pattern Recognition — rooted in incident analysis and risk management Trust and Security Design — rooted in compliance and access governance Context Architecture — rooted in knowledge management and data engineering Cost and Token Economics — rooted in financial planning and unit economics

"The shortage is real, but it is a recognition failure — not a talent failure," LaCrosse said. "The research was published, so both sides finally have a shared vocabulary."

Free resources

The complete research, including diagnostic interview questions and role-specific scoring guides, is available at justbadge.com/blog/7-ai-skills-employers-cant-find.

About Just Badge

Just Badge is an operator-led innovation studio that builds full-stack products, AI-powered systems, and growth infrastructure for companies that need to move faster than their hiring pipeline allows. Every operator on the team carries 15-plus years of experience across startups and Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at justbadge.com.

Media Contact:

Matthew LaCrosse

Founder, Just Badge

hi@justbadge.com

(619) 363-5662

justbadge.com

SOURCE: Just Badge

Matthew LaCrosse, Founder of Just Badge

Press Inquiries

Matthew LaCrosse

hi@justbadge.com

https://justbadge.com