GivingTuesday and Be The People Launch “TogetherTuesday,” a National Day of Community Action on June 23rd

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GivingTuesday, in partnership with Be The People, announced TogetherTuesday, a national day of community action on June 23, 2026. The effort builds on GivingTuesday’s work to mobilize millions in the spirit of giving, in collaboration with Be The People, a national call to action connecting community-led organizations with Americans ready to help solve problems, share stories of contribution, and inspire others to do the same.

On TogetherTuesday, people across the country will show up for one another through simple, meaningful acts — checking in on a neighbor, organizing a donation drive, or volunteering with friends. Millions are expected to take part, with GivingTuesday’s Community Campaign Leaders and nonprofit partners organizing local events and community-driven efforts nationwide. Together, these actions reflect a simple idea: caring for one another and solving problems side by side is part of who we are.

“TogetherTuesday is open to everyone; there’s no registration or permission needed,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday and Be The People National Leadership Council member. “On June 23rd, we’re inviting everyone across the country to do something simple but meaningful: show up for the people around you in your community in any way you can. When millions of us act together on the same day, generosity stops feeling like an exception and starts feeling like second nature.”

The need for national moments of connection through contribution is increasingly clear. GivingTuesday's Civic Intent Research shows that 80% of Americans want to help others whose beliefs differ from their own, and that generosity is contagious. When people see acts of care and kindness, trust grows, shared values become visible, and civic engagement increases.

“It can be hard to see, but people are stepping up to solve problems in their communities every day. That’s just who we are,” said Brian Hooks, Chairman and CEO of Stand Together and a member of Be The People’s National Leadership Council. “By bringing these actions together in a single moment, TogetherTuesday helps them break through the noise to show what communities are capable of and inspire others to get involved. And Be The People carries that moment forward, connecting it with the movement that’s emerging in communities around the country.”

“We know from 14 years of GivingTuesday that when one person does something kind, others follow. TogetherTuesday is built on that belief and serves as a reminder that the spirit of generosity doesn’t belong to any one day, but belongs to all of us year-round,” Curran continued.

In coming weeks, GivingTuesday will release free resources for anyone who’d like to participate in TogetherTuesday or find simple ways to join in. For more information, visit www.givingtuesday.org/TogetherTuesday and sign up for our TogetherTuesday newsletter at https://www.givingtuesday.org/newsletter/.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in more than 110 countries across the globe. An integral part of the global generosity movement is the GivingTuesday organization, which offers support and resources to GivingTuesday leaders and fosters connection and collaboration across the network.

To learn more about GivingTuesday, please visit: www.givingtuesday.org.

Be The People

Be The People puts a name to a nationwide movement to reignite the American spirit and help ensure the next 250 years are even better than the last by helping Americans do what they do best— roll up their sleeves and solve problems in their communities. Supported by a broad coalition of organizations, businesses, philanthropies, artists, athletes, faith, and cultural leaders, Be The People is bringing together thousands of proven, community-led solutions into a shared problem-solving platform that shows Americans how to contribute and make a difference where they live. Learn more, share your story, find your role at BeThePeople.org and Instagram.