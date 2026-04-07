The AI Gap in Automotive Retail: Dealers Embrace AI, But Say It Falls Short Where It Matters Most

DETROIT, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The era of one-size-fits-all artificial intelligence is over for auto dealers, at least for the ones paying attention. A new industry survey in March of roughly 215 executives from franchise and independent dealerships across the U.S., and conducted by Lotlinx, delivers a stinging verdict on the state of general-purpose AI tools like ChatGPT in the retail automotive space: they are falling spectacularly short. Click here to see the full survey results infographic.

While generative AI tools have gained a lot of hype, dealers report that usage is largely limited to surface-level tasks rather than core operational decision-making. This highlights a growing divide between basic AI usage and what dealers actually need: actionable AI that can influence decisions, not just generate content.

The findings paint a picture of an industry in the grip of what researchers are calling “Generic AI Fatigue,” a growing frustration with AI tools that simply don’t understand the complex, inventory-specific realities of running a modern dealership. Dealers aren’t giving up on AI. They’re demanding better.

THE NUMBERS DON’T LIE: AI IS BROKEN FOR DEALERS

84% of dealers report they “often” or “almost always” fail to get what they need from generic AI tools.

of dealers report they “often” or “almost always” fail to get what they need from generic AI tools. 66% of dealers are not confident that general AI understands their business operations.

of dealers are not confident that general AI understands their business operations. 87% found the concept of an inventory-specific AI advisor to be “extremely” or “very” appealing.

56%+ say their most critical need is “better understanding of data and inventory risk” to maximize ROI.

FINDING #1: SCRATCHING THE SURFACE

Dealers are actively adopting generative AI with 54% of dealers using tools weekly, 34% monthly, and only 12% reporting rarely or never using them.

However, they are only scratching the surface in terms of using it primarily for limited use cases, like vehicle descriptions (24%), marketing copy (22%), social media (20%), and email templates (18%). This further underscores the need for more specialized, operationally relevant solutions.

That is not a market opportunity. That is a market waiting to be served.

FINDING #2: THE PROMPTING FAILURE

Dealers are not struggling with AI because they lack technical sophistication. They are struggling because the tools available to them were never designed with their world in mind. When asked about their biggest frustrations with generic AI, 28% of respondents cited responses that are “too generic,” while 26% pointed directly to a fundamental flaw: the AI simply does not understand their specific inventory.

Additional frustrations reinforce this gap, with 25% of dealers saying AI doesn’t understand the industry, and 23% saying answers lack accuracy.

A dealer’s lot is not an abstraction. It is a living, volatile mix of aged units, market-specific demand, floorplan pressure, and real-time risk. When the most widely used AI tools in the world can’t account for any of that, they aren’t just unhelpful; they’re a liability.

FINDING #3: THE INVENTORY-BLIND PROBLEM

Nearly two-thirds of surveyed dealers lack confidence that generic AI understands how their business actually operates. When asked what’s missing, the top three responses were not about tone, speed, or interface. They were all about inventory:

Understanding specific inventory ( 30% )

) Diagnosing why vehicles aren’t selling ( 25% )

) Identifying which vehicles to focus on first (23%)





In fact, only 30% of dealers say AI understands their inventory today, while just 25% believe it can diagnose why vehicles aren’t selling, and 23% say it helps prioritize which units to focus on.

This is not a feature gap. This is a fundamental architectural mismatch between what generic AI was built to do and what dealers need it to do.

FINDING #4: DATA SECURITY RISKS ARE BEING OVERLOOKED



One of the most concerning findings in the study is the disconnect between how frequently dealers are using AI tools and their awareness of associated risks. 69% of dealers report uploading their data into generic AI tools daily, while only 11% express concern about data security.

This stark gap highlights a critical vulnerability: sensitive dealership data, including inventory, pricing, and operational insights, is being shared with tools that may not be purpose-built for secure industry-specific use.

As AI adoption accelerates, this lack of security awareness could expose dealers to significant operational and competitive risk.

FINDING #5: THE SHIFT FROM CHATBOTS TO ACTIONABLE AI

If there is one finding that should stop dealership technology vendors in their tracks, it is this: dealers are no longer looking for AI that simply answers questions; they want actionable AI that helps them stay on top of their business in real time. The most valued capabilities center around proactive support, particularly being alerted when something requires attention at their store. Specifically, 30% of dealers ranked “watch my store” monitoring as the most valuable AI feature they could have, followed by natural-language inventory queries at 27%.

This aligns with broader dealer demand for better AI support in core business areas, including inventory and pricing strategy (30%), merchandising optimization (28%), and local market conditions (26%).

Dealers are not asking for better chatbots. They are asking for AI that functions more like a true assistant. That means systems that don’t just respond to prompts, but proactively surface issues, highlight risk, and deliver actionable recommendations at the right moment.

Today, that may take the form of alerts and recommendations, like “watch my store” functionality. But in the longer term, it points toward a more agentic future, where AI doesn’t just identify issues, but increasingly helps execute against them. This represents a clear shift from passive tools to actionable AI systems embedded in dealership operations.

FINDING #6: ROI AND INVENTORY RISK ARE THE REAL CONVERSATION

When asked where they need the most support to maximize ROI, more than 56% of dealers pointed to a single answer: “Better understanding my data and inventory risk.” They need a better tool for inventory risk and the vehicles that are quietly bleeding margin every day that they don’t move.

The dealer community has spoken clearly. They know where their profitability lives and dies, and they are asking for actionable AI tools smart enough to help them manage it.

“For too long, dealers have been sold a one-size-fits-all view of AI, where generic tools are expected to solve highly specific business challenges,” said Randy Kobat, Chief Commercial Officer of Lotlinx. “When nearly two-thirds of their peers say the tools available to them don't understand their own inventory and 84% say they fail to get useful results, that's not a technology problem, that's an industry problem. Dealers manage real financial risk every single day, and they deserve actionable AI tools built around that reality. Solutions like LotGPT were built to close that gap, giving dealers an intuitive, inventory-native advisor that understands their business the way they do, and surfaces the right insight at the right moment.”

Click here to see the full infographic and for more information about the survey and Lotlinx’s LotGPT solution, please visit www.lotlinx.com/lotgpt.

About Lotlinx



Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Peterborough, New Hampshire, Lotlinx is the automotive industry’s leading VIN performance platform. Purpose-built for dealers, Lotlinx uses advanced AI and the industry’s most robust VIN and shopper behavior data to help dealers predict risk, optimize pricing and promotion, and improve merchandising - all at the individual vehicle level. By delivering real-time, VIN-specific insights and actions, Lotlinx empowers dealers and OEMS to take full control of their inventory and maximize profit, one VIN at a time. Learn more at www.lotlinx.com.