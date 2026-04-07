Altus Group releases its 2025 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, today published its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining how the Company advanced its sustainability initiatives and delivered measurable progress throughout the year.

“In advancing our vision to become the essential intelligence platform for CRE performance, sustainability remains integral to how we operate and how we create long-term value,” said Mike Gordon, CEO at Altus Group. “Our commitment to our employees, clients, and partners continues to be recognized through strong ESG ratings and awards across our people, technology, and workplace culture. We have much to be proud of and even more to look forward to.”

Key 2025 highlights:

Governance & Ethics: Strengthened governance and ethical standards through updates to the Code of Ethics and Business Conduct, Global Anti Bribery and Conflict of Interest policies, and the introduction of a formal Human Rights Policy.

Strengthened governance and ethical standards through updates to the Code of Ethics and Business Conduct, Global Anti Bribery and Conflict of Interest policies, and the introduction of a formal Human Rights Policy. Data Governance & Cybersecurity: Continued to strengthen information security and data governance practices, achieving the distinguished ISO 27001 external certification while expanding real-time security monitoring and threat intelligence, and employee cybersecurity training.

Continued to strengthen information security and data governance practices, achieving the distinguished ISO 27001 external certification while expanding real-time security monitoring and threat intelligence, and employee cybersecurity training. Responsible AI: Advanced responsible AI practices through the implementation of formal AI governance policies and procedures focused on transparency, accountability, and strong data management.

Advanced responsible AI practices through the implementation of formal AI governance policies and procedures focused on transparency, accountability, and strong data management. People & Culture: Strengthened people programs and culture initiatives, earning external recognition as an employer of choice and driving improved employee engagement and talent attraction.

Strengthened people programs and culture initiatives, earning external recognition as an employer of choice and driving improved employee engagement and talent attraction. Environmental Stewardship: Optimized office footprint by 55%, lowering operational energy consumption and reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 (market‑based) emissions by 65% year-over-year.

Optimized office footprint by 55%, lowering operational energy consumption and reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 (market‑based) emissions by 65% year-over-year. Board & Oversight: Advanced board and leadership succession plans, leading to board evolution in 2026 to ensure the board is strongly positioned to oversee Altus through its next chapter of growth.





To download Altus Group’s 2025 Sustainability Report please visit:

https://www.altusgroup.com/about-us/sustainability/.

More information on Altus Group’s corporate governance program is also detailed in the Company’s Management Information Circular which has been filed to SEDAR+ and posted on Altus Group’s website under the Investors section on April 2, 2026.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry’s go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-stakes decisions with confidence. The world’s CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaime Bassett

Vice President, Communications, Altus Group

+1-416-641-9788

jaime.bassett@altusgroup.com