Rainforest Distribution Opens Fort Pierce, Florida Distribution Center, Expanding Full-Service Coverage Across Florida

Fort Pierce, Florida, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rainforest Distribution Corp. (“Rainforest”), a full-service food and beverage distributor serving more than 4,000 retailers across 22 states on the East Coast, today announced the official opening of its Fort Pierce, Florida distribution center. Located at 3800 Crossroads Parkway within the newly built Interstate Commerce Center, the 62,817-square-foot, Class A facility features full temperature-controlled capabilities - including ambient, refrigerated, and frozen temperature zones - enabling Rainforest to provide comprehensive distribution services across the entire state of Florida and further strengthen its company-owned, direct-store-delivery network throughout the eastern United States.

The location provides access to 37% of Florida’s population within two hours and 92% within four hours, making it an ideal hub for Rainforest’s logistics and distribution operations serving independent retailers, regional grocers, and national chains throughout the state.

“The opening of our Fort Pierce distribution center is a significant milestone in Rainforest’s continued growth and our long-term commitment to serving retailers and suppliers across Florida and the East Coast,” said Alexandre Reis, President and COO of Rainforest Distribution Corp. “This facility’s best-in-class location, combined with its full temperature capabilities spanning ambient, refrigerated, and frozen zones, positions us to deliver the high-touch, customized distribution solutions our partners rely on - while ensuring that emerging and high-growth brands have a clear path to reach consumers across the entire state of Florida. Fort Pierce strengthens our platform in a meaningful way and reflects our ongoing investment in the infrastructure needed to support our mission.”

The new Fort Pierce distribution center adds to Rainforest’s growing network of facilities operating across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. The facility is equipped to handle the full breadth of Rainforest’s more than 7,000 high-velocity and on-trend SKUs in ambient, refrigerated, and frozen formats - supporting the company’s expertise in high-touch perishables, local and emerging brands, custom retail programs, and first-to-market concepts.

Having established an initial presence at the Fort Pierce location in early 2025, Rainforest has now transitioned to full-scale permanent operations at the facility - signaling a deepened commitment to the Florida market and the capacity to serve a growing base of retail partners and supplier brands across the state at the highest level.

For more information, visit: https://www.rainforestdistribution.com/news/rainforest-distribution-fort-pierce-florida-distribution-center/

About Rainforest Distribution Corp.

Rainforest Distribution Corp. is a full-service food and beverage distribution company operating a network of distribution centers across the eastern United States with refrigerated, frozen, and ambient fulfillment capabilities. Purpose-built as a platform for incubating, supporting, and scaling emerging and high-growth brands, Rainforest gives manufacturers a clear path from regional launch to national reach. For retailers where differentiated assortment is critical to driving traffic and loyalty, Rainforest delivers a curated, trend-forward product mix that makes store sets more compelling. Combined with deep supplier partnerships, enterprise-grade food safety standards, and investment in advanced supply chain technology, Rainforest serves as a value-added partner to national chains, regional grocers, and independent operators alike. Rainforest serves more than 4,000 retailers across 22 states with more than 7,000 SKUs. For more information, visit www.rainforestdistribution.com.

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Rainforest Distribution Corp.

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