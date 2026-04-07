HighSpeedInternet.com Unveils Annual Internet Service Provider Review: Customers Demand Better Performance and Cheaper Prices in 2026

Salt Lake City, Utah, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighSpeedInternet.com has released its 2026 Annual Internet Service Provider Review, ranking the best ISPs nationwide across categories including Best Overall, Best Value, Fastest ISP, Most Reliable, and Customer’s Choice. With the internet now a core household utility, the report delivers clear, data-driven insights to help consumers choose the provider that best meets their needs.

Consumers expect reliable service, fair pricing, fast speeds, and strong customer support, with features like unlimited data and no contracts now standard. Based on millions of speed tests, nationwide pricing and coverage data, and feedback from more than 10,000 customers, the analysis reveals a clear takeaway: people want internet they can depend on, service that’s consistent, transparent in cost, and works when it matters most.

“Our goal with this report is simple: help people make smarter, more confident decisions about their internet service,” said Michael De Medeiros, Editor-in-Chief at HighSpeedInternet.com. “By combining millions of real-world speed tests with pricing data and direct customer feedback, we’re able to give consumers a clear, unbiased view of how providers actually perform where it matters most.”

ISP Rankings

Google Fiber earned “Best Overall” for the third consecutive year

T-Mobile was named “Fastest ISP,” with average speeds of 323 Mbps—36 Mbps faster than second-place Google Fiber.

Optimum took “Best Value,” offering plans roughly 60% below the national average ($30 vs. $76).

In addition to category winners, a mix of national and regional ISPs ranked across the top five in each category.

You can see the entire ranking in the full report here: https://www.highspeedinternet.com/resources/annual-internet-service-provider-review

Industry Trends to Highlight:

Fewer restrictions, more flexibility: ISPs are moving away from data caps and contract requirements, with unlimited data, no contracts, longer price guarantees, and fewer fees becoming the new standard.

Pricing pressure remains: The national average cost of internet is $76 per month, but budget-friendly options are emerging. Plans around $50 are increasingly common, while providers like Optimum offer entry-level plans as low as $30.

Expansion and disruption: ISPs are rapidly expanding their footprint through fiber and wireless growth. T-Mobile’s continued push into home internet, alongside fiber investments and acquisitions, positions it as a potential category leader in the near future.

Fiber leads on performance: While cable speeds have improved, fiber remains the gold standard for speed and reliability.

Methodology

HighSpeedInternet.com’s 2026 Annual Internet Service Provider Review is based on a combination of proprietary and third-party data, including 6–8 million annual speed tests, nationwide plan and pricing data, FCC coverage data, and a survey of 10,000 internet customers conducted by an independent third party. For 2026, reliability scores are based entirely on customer-reported experiences to better reflect real-world performance.

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