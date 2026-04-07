Soccer Fans to Get A Kick out of Staying at Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts Near Summer Matches

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soccer families still searching for accommodations near this summer’s tournaments have an option they may not have considered: rent an affordable luxury glamping cabin or RV site at a nearby Jellystone Park location.

Several Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are an hour or two drive from host stadiums, making them a fun, family friendly home base.





Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are renowned for their attractions including pools and jumping pillows, non-stop family activities such as foam parties and wagon rides, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, premium RV sites and glamping-style accommodations. With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

In addition to booking a cabin or RV site, families without an RV may wish to consider renting one.

“Staying at a Jellystone Park is a great, economical way to turn a soccer trip into a full vacation packed with attractions, activities, and character visits,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. “The cost of a cabin that comfortably sleeps the whole family and comes with a full kitchen and bathroom compares very favorably to a standard hotel room. Plus, most activities and attractions are included in your cabin or site rental, and you save on eating out.”

Hershenson added that some locations near soccer events are offering summer promotions, including free nights and discounts as high as 30%. Details here: https://www.campjellystone.com/special-offers

Jellystone Park Locations Within two Hours of Host Stadiums

Atlanta, Georgia

Jellystone Park West Georgia -- Approximately one hour (50 miles) to host stadium

Boston, Massachusetts

Jellystone Park Cranberry Acres -- Approximately 45 minutes (40 miles) to host stadium

Dallas, Texas

Jellystone Park North Texas -- Approximately 35 minutes (30 miles) to host stadium

Jellystone Park Tyler -- Approximately two hours (120 miles) to host stadium

Jellystone Park Wichita Falls -- Approximately two (120 miles) hours to host stadium

Houston, Texas

Jellystone Park Waller -- Approximately one hour (55 miles) to host stadium

New York and New Jersey

Jellystone Park Gardiner, New York -- Approximately 90 minutes (70 miles) to host stadium

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jellystone Park Delaware Beaches -- Approximately 90 minutes (100 miles) to host stadium

San Francisco Bay Area, California

Jellystone Park Tower Park -- Approximately 90 minutes (90 miles) to host stadium

Toronto, Canada

Jellystone Park Niagara Falls -- Approximately 90 minutes (140 km) to host stadium

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/about/press

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s26).

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/about/press

Contacts:

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fa5fe58-35cf-4dfc-9433-3fabbbdbc6a9