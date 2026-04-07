ESO Acquires d2i, Accelerating Emergency Intelligence to Drive Performance and Improve Outcomes across Fire, EMS and Health Systems

AUSTIN, Texas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO Solutions, Inc. (“ESO”), a leading data services and software company serving fire departments, EMS, hospitals and government agencies, today announced it has acquired d2i , a healthcare performance improvement company that transforms siloed electronic medical record (EMR), revenue cycle management, scheduling and patient experience data into operationally actionable insights for emergency departments and hospitals.

Health systems and emergency services generate vast amounts of data across dispatch, field care and hospital settings. However, that data remains fragmented, limiting the ability to understand what drives patient outcomes and experience, or operational improvements such as emergency department boarding, throughput or provider performance. ESO’s acquisition of d2i advances ESO’s vision of building end-to-end emergency intelligence—from understanding community risk, dispatch, response, incident management, prehospital, emergency department, hospital and post-acute care.

“This acquisition enables ESO to be the first in our industry to offer connected intelligence from the community risk and initial call through the emergency department, hospital care and beyond,” said Eric Beck, CEO of ESO. “d2i is a recognized leader in ED and hospital performance analytics. With ESO and d2i coming together, the combined data represents the largest integrated prehospital and hospital data asset available to drive emergency intelligence. Together, we can close the loop between what happens in the field and what happens in the hospital and in the post-acute setting, unlocking a level of insight that simply has not been available to emergency services until now.”

The acquisition builds on ESO’s existing partnerships with more than 3,000 hospitals as well as ESO Health Data Exchange, a leading EMS interoperability solution that connects hospitals with emergency services providers in real-time across the U.S. and the globe. d2i supports more than 60 million hospital encounters and manages 10 billion data points in its warehouse. The platform is leveraged across more than 450 hospitals, bringing native emergency department and hospital analytics that extend ESO’s reach to drive upstream intelligence, manage performance and improve outcomes. The combined data asset will enable predictive models that continuously learn from downstream outcomes and improve decision-making across the emergency lifecycle.

“We built d2i to help teams understand what is actually driving performance and patient care,” said Scott Richards, co-founder and CEO of d2i. “ESO brings a broader set of tools to influence what happens before the patient reaches the hospital. We bring clarity inside it. Together, that connection makes it possible to see cause and effect across the system and act on it with more confidence. We’re excited for this next chapter and the synergy and impact for the healthcare industry.”

To learn more about ESO, visit www.eso.com .

About ESO

ESO ’s mission is to improve community health and safety outcomes through the power of data. Founded and led by emergency responders and medical professionals since 2004, ESO advances the industry by combining deep domain expertise with innovative technology, impactful research and the industry’s largest integrated emergency outcome data asset. The company delivers the world's most trusted and connected emergency ecosystem—an open, interoperable platform that unites emergency medical response, fire, hospital and government stakeholders across the full emergency continuum through real-time data exchange and embedded intelligence in frontline workflows. ESO’s solutions deliver actionable insights to decision-makers, enable smarter coordination across the emergency continuum and uphold the highest standards of data security and patient privacy. The company helps customers around the world deliver measurable improvements in clinical, operational and financial outcomes with dedicated teams in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Denmark, Czech Republic, India and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.eso.com .

About d2i

d2i partners with healthcare organizations to make data matter by turning fragmented complexity into trusted, context-aware insights that drive measurable performance improvement. Today, the d2i platform supports more than 60 million hospital encounters and manages over 10 billion data points within its data warehouse. It is leveraged across more than 450 hospitals, reflecting its scale, reliability, and deep integration into clinical and operational workflows. Because healthcare data is inherently local, it must reflect each organization’s patient mix, clinical workflows, and operational priorities to be trusted. d2i integrates and refines disparate data sources to accurately attribute performance, reveal cause and effect, and enable confident action across clinical and operational teams. The result is a shared, reliable view of performance that reduces variation, improves patient outcomes, and strengthens operational and financial performance. For more information, visit d2ihc.com .