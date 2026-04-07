IND HEMP, Summit International Trading and Thien Phuoc Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring U.S.-Grown Hemp Fiber into Vietnam’s Textile Supply Chain

Fort Benton, Montana, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IND HEMP, Summit International Trading, and Thien Phuoc Ramie Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to integrate U.S.-grown hemp fiber into Vietnam’s textile manufacturing supply chain.

The partnership connects U.S. hemp production with Vietnam’s established spinning, weaving, and garment manufacturing base—creating a new, scalable supply chain for hemp yarns, fabrics, and finished goods. Initial yarns and fabrics produced through this collaboration will be shown this week, April 7-9 at the Functional Fabric Fair in Portland, Oregon- Booth #827C, where brands source sustainable performance fabrics.

Building a Practical Supply Chain

Under the agreement:

IND HEMP supplies decorticated hemp fiber grown and processed in Montana

Summit International Trading manages import logistics and in-country coordination

Thien Phuoc handles degumming, spinning, and textile production

“Summit International has deep experience importing from and exporting to the U.S. from Vietnam and managing international textile supply chains,” said Morgan Tweet, CEO of IND HEMP. “Ms Thuy of Thien Phuoc has built a strong natural fiber processing platform with ramie. Together, they have the capability to integrate hemp into an existing, working textile supply chain system.”

Mr. Thanh Hu of Summit International Trading added, “Vietnam is an expert and leading manufacturer and supplier of textiles, specifically those made with sustainable natural fibers. American farmers are known to produce the best crops at scale in the world, and from visiting the farms and facilities of IND HEMP in Montana last year, we are confident that we have the partner necessary to supply both quality and consistency as hemp fiber continues to grow in both use and demand in textiles in Vietnam.”

Early Results and First Imports

In December 2025, Summit International imported the first containers of raw U.S. hemp fiber into Vietnam, which was the first import of raw hemp fiber into Vietnam following recent policy changes that now allow hemp fiber imports. Previously, most hemp materials entering Vietnam were limited to yarns and fabrics, largely sourced from China. Brands, especially those in the U.S. and Europe, want sustainable supply chain transparency, which is achievable with U.S. grown fibers used in manufacturing in Vietnam.

Since receiving those initial shipments, Thien Phuoc has already processed the fiber into yarns and fabrics, demonstrating the viability of the supply chain.

Why Vietnam

Vietnam continues to grow as a key global textile hub, with strong manufacturing capacity and increasing focus on sustainable production.

The country:

Is now the largest exporter of textiles to the United States, surpassing China in 2025

Maintains strong trade relationships with the U.S.- with preferential market access- no import tariff on U.S. agricultural products, including hemp and cotton

Has a well-developed fiber processing and garment manufacturing base with greater supply chain and sustainability transparency than normally found in the region

Major global brands such as Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corp, Patagonia and Lululemon already have significant supplier networks in Vietnam.

Expanding Global Opportunities

This partnership is part of IND HEMP’s broader effort to expand international markets for U.S.-grown industrial hemp.

Following participation at Biofach, Europe’s Organic food show earlier this year, in Germany, the company will continue its global outreach to supply sustainable fiber and healthy foods, with upcoming events including exhibiting at INDEX European Nonwovens show in May and Alimentec, the South American Food Show, in Colombia in June as they continue to develop trade relationships and find import partners across the globe. While IND HEMP is committed to supporting domestic manufacturing with industrial hemp materials, the reality is that they have scaled production and processing faster and to greater scale than the U.S. domestic manufacturing market can consume. International trade provides growth opportunity for both the farmers growing the crops and for the end consumers around the world wanting to own sustainable textiles and products made with industrial hemp, while also supplying existing manufacturing supply chains with U.S. grown sustainable agricultural products. In the past 2 years IND HEMP has exported to across North America and into multiple countries in South America, Europe and Asia.

IND HEMP thanks The NIHC (National Industrial Hemp Council of America) a premier, USDA-recognized cooperator that leverages FAS Market Access Program (MAP) funding to boost U.S. industrial hemp exports globally- for their support in traveling to Vietnam and attending the VIATT, Vietnam Textile tradeshow. Additionally, IND HEMP is appreciative of continued trade support through Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA), WUSATA (Western United States Agricultural Trade Association) Organic Trade Association (OTA) and Montana Dept of Commerce 'Export Montana' STEP program for their dedicated support in helping to find and developing export markets and opportunites for Montana grown industrial hemp.

About IND HEMP

IND HEMP is the leading U.S. producer, processor and supplier of industrial hemp fiber and grain, based in Fort Benton, Montana. A family owned, Certified B Corp, the company works to build sustainable markets for hemp across textiles, nonwovens, and food to provide opportunities for American farmers and rural communities. www.indhemp.com

About Summit International Trading

Summit International Trading focuses on the U.S.–Vietnam import-export corridor, supporting textile and apparel supply chains with sourcing, logistics, and on-the-ground coordination.

summitinternationaltrade.com

About Thien Phuoc Ramie Group

Thien Phuoc is a Vietnamese natural fiber textile manufacturer specializing in vertically integrated production, from fiber processing through finished goods.

tpramie.com

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