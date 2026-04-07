Hydrogen Industry Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: 460+ Projects in Operation vs 104 in 2020 - Shifting Market Realities, Changing Policy Landscapes, and Critical Execution Challenges

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Hydrogen" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydrogen economy is evolving, entering a new inflection point in 2026 amid shifting market realities, changing policy landscapes, and critical execution challenges.

As of February 2026, active low-carbon hydrogen capacity stood at around 2.2 mtpa, with over 460 projects in operation, compared to 104 in 2020. Yet, despite an impressive increase in count of active projects, capacity additions remain far below the levels needed to meet the near-term targets set by the IEA Net Zero Emissions (NZE) scenario.

Majority of projects starting by 2030 are still in the feasibility stage, with a low likelihood of being commissioned on schedule. Financing hurdles have deepened as demand projections have softened, particularly in North America, where policy change has weighed on the progress of certain high-profile projects.



Report Scope

This report evaluates the participation of oil and gas companies in hydrogen economy.

It analyses the scope of hydrogen for the oil and gas industry and identifies key players across the value chain.

The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by oil and gas companies, and contractor companies in the hydrogen theme.

The report includes sector scorecards for integrated oil companies ranking them with respect to thematic exposure, market valuation, and overall investment risk.

Reasons to Buy

Identify recent industry, technology, and regulatory trends in the hydrogen theme.

Evaluate the participation of oil and gas industry players in hydrogen economy.

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and their role in the hydrogen theme.

Identify and benchmark key contractor companies participating in the hydrogen market.

Key Topics Covered:

Contents

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

The role of low-carbon hydrogen in industrial decarbonization

Hydrogen production methods

Hydrogen transportation

Hydrogen applications

Trends

Industry trends

Technology trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Hydrogen capacity outlook

Hydrogen pipelines, exports, and imports

Hydrogen end-use applications

Competitive landscape

Timeline

Value Chain

Energy source

Production

Transport, storage, and distribution

End use

Services

Companies

Oil and gas companies

Contractors

Sector Scorecards

Integrated oil and gas sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mqlfi

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