Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, February 2026: Latest Business Conditions, New Outsourcing Contracts, Opportunity Assessment, Threats for Manufacturers, Mergers, Acquisitions, and Financing

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, February 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is a monthly analysis of news and trends affecting pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs).
This report gives an important monthly update on the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, based on analysis from the analyst's experts and our databases covering deals, companies, drugs, financials, news, clinical trials, and more.
It includes in-depth analyses of the latest business conditions, lists new outsourcing contracts, assesses the latest opportunities and threats for manufacturers, and identifies recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs. It also updates readers on facility-level news, such as planned site openings and closures, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, and investments in technology and equipment.
Report Scope
- CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.
- Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.
- Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand current trends and equip yourself with forward-thinking strategies to navigate challenges and capitalise on emerging trends driving the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Use our radar to identify developments and innovations with high impact.
- Discover the latest opportunities and threats in the contract manufacturing industry, based on clinical trials and regulatory decisions.
- Learn about the past quarter's M&A and financing deals in the manufacturing space.
- Identify the latest contract service agreements.
- Develop your competitor or market intelligence by reading about inspection outcomes and facility investments.
- Stay ahead of disruption with updates on supply chain obstacles and new regulations.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Industry Trends
1.1 TrumpRx: linking drug pricing, tariff policy, and US manufacturing
1.2 CMS proposes for hospitals to receive additional payments for purchasing US-made drugs
2 Industry Analysis
2.1 Contract service agreements
2.2 Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats
2.3 Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q1 2026
3 Value Chain
3.1 API chemical
3.2 API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus
3.3 API biologics - protein and peptide
3.4 Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging
3.5 Clinical dose manufacturing
3.6 Analytical services
Companies Featured
- Samsung Biologics
- Human Genome Sciences
- GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)
- Siegfried Holding AG
- Noramco Inc
- Extractas Bioscience
- Purisys
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Organon & Co
- Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Pleiades Therapeutics
- WuXi XDC Cayman Inc
- Dongyao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
- Ardelyx Inc
- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp
- Curia Global Inc
- Pfizer
- Excella GmbH & Co KG
- FUJIFILM Biotechnologies USA Inc
- Biogen
- Janssen Biotech Inc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- KBI Biopharma Inc
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc
- Lonza Biologics Inc
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Vaxcyte Inc
- Lyophilization Services of New England Inc
- MIAS Pharma Ltd
- BioNet-Asia Co Ltd
- Minakem SAS
- Stada
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Merck & Co Inc
- Patheon Austria GmbH & Co KG
- IntraBio Ltd
- Cytokinetics Inc
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc
- University of California San Francisco
- Vaxcyte Inc
- PCI Pharma Services
- Janssen Biologics BV
- Eli Lilly and Co
- Quotient Sciences Ltd
- GSK plc
- Rottendorf Pharma GmbH
- Sharp Packaging Services LLC
- SFL Pharma GmbH
- Simtra US LLC
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Tjoapack BV
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Europe Ltd
- Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co KG
- WuXi AppTec Co Ltd
- RegenxBio Inc
- WuXi STA (Shanghai) Co Ltd
- Gyre Therapeutics Inc
- Agilent Technologies Inc
- Almac Group Ltd
- Horizon Therapeutics Ltd
- Altergon Italia Srl
- IBSA Pharma Inc
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont Inc
- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC
- BSP Pharmaceuticals SpA
- Catalent Inc
- Cenexi SAS
- Corden Pharma International GmbH
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc
- Earth Vision Bio Solutions, Inc
- Pocono Pharmaceutical Inc
- Esteve Pharmaceuticals SA
- TerSera Therapeutics LLC
- Hindustan Laboratories
- Jubilant Generics Ltd
- Jubilant Pharmaceuticals Incorporation
- LG CNS Co Ltd
- CHA Biotech Co Ltd
- MB Funds
- Pharmatory Ltd
- Nanologica AB
- Ardena Sodertalje AB
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- ST Pharm Co Ltd
- Akron Biotechnology LLC
- Qkine Ltd
- Cell Therapies Pty Ltd
- Advanced Cell Therapy and Research Institute, Singapore
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Cellular Origins Ltd
- I Peace Inc
- Made Scientific Inc
- Streamline Bio Inc
- Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)
- AGC Biologics Inc
- Asymchem Inc
- Archivel Farma SL
- Improved Pharma LLC
- Minaris Advanced Therapies LLC
- Q1 Scientific Ltd
- GlobalData
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6osvd
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