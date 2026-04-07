Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, February 2026: Latest Business Conditions, New Outsourcing Contracts, Opportunity Assessment, Threats for Manufacturers, Mergers, Acquisitions, and Financing

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, February 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is a monthly analysis of news and trends affecting pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs).

This report gives an important monthly update on the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, based on analysis from the analyst's experts and our databases covering deals, companies, drugs, financials, news, clinical trials, and more.

It includes in-depth analyses of the latest business conditions, lists new outsourcing contracts, assesses the latest opportunities and threats for manufacturers, and identifies recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs. It also updates readers on facility-level news, such as planned site openings and closures, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, and investments in technology and equipment.



Report Scope

CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.

Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.

Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

Understand current trends and equip yourself with forward-thinking strategies to navigate challenges and capitalise on emerging trends driving the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Use our radar to identify developments and innovations with high impact.

Discover the latest opportunities and threats in the contract manufacturing industry, based on clinical trials and regulatory decisions.

Learn about the past quarter's M&A and financing deals in the manufacturing space.

Identify the latest contract service agreements.

Develop your competitor or market intelligence by reading about inspection outcomes and facility investments.

Stay ahead of disruption with updates on supply chain obstacles and new regulations.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Trends

1.1 TrumpRx: linking drug pricing, tariff policy, and US manufacturing

1.2 CMS proposes for hospitals to receive additional payments for purchasing US-made drugs



2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Contract service agreements

2.2 Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats

2.3 Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q1 2026



3 Value Chain

3.1 API chemical

3.2 API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus

3.3 API biologics - protein and peptide

3.4 Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging

3.5 Clinical dose manufacturing

3.6 Analytical services



Companies Featured

Samsung Biologics

Human Genome Sciences

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)

Siegfried Holding AG

Noramco Inc

Extractas Bioscience

Purisys

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Organon & Co

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Pleiades Therapeutics

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc

Dongyao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

Ardelyx Inc

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp

Curia Global Inc

Pfizer

Excella GmbH & Co KG

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies USA Inc

Biogen

Janssen Biotech Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

KBI Biopharma Inc

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc

Lonza Biologics Inc

Bristol Myers Squibb

Vaxcyte Inc

Lyophilization Services of New England Inc

MIAS Pharma Ltd

BioNet-Asia Co Ltd

Minakem SAS

Stada

Novo Nordisk AS

Merck & Co Inc

Patheon Austria GmbH & Co KG

IntraBio Ltd

Cytokinetics Inc

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc

University of California San Francisco

Vaxcyte Inc

PCI Pharma Services

Janssen Biologics BV

Eli Lilly and Co

Quotient Sciences Ltd

GSK plc

Rottendorf Pharma GmbH

Sharp Packaging Services LLC

SFL Pharma GmbH

Simtra US LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Tjoapack BV

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Europe Ltd

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co KG

WuXi AppTec Co Ltd

RegenxBio Inc

WuXi STA (Shanghai) Co Ltd

Gyre Therapeutics Inc

Agilent Technologies Inc

Almac Group Ltd

Horizon Therapeutics Ltd

Altergon Italia Srl

IBSA Pharma Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont Inc

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

BSP Pharmaceuticals SpA

Catalent Inc

Cenexi SAS

Corden Pharma International GmbH

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Earth Vision Bio Solutions, Inc

Pocono Pharmaceutical Inc

Esteve Pharmaceuticals SA

TerSera Therapeutics LLC

Hindustan Laboratories

Jubilant Generics Ltd

Jubilant Pharmaceuticals Incorporation

LG CNS Co Ltd

CHA Biotech Co Ltd

MB Funds

Pharmatory Ltd

Nanologica AB

Ardena Sodertalje AB

Eurofins Scientific SE

ST Pharm Co Ltd

Akron Biotechnology LLC

Qkine Ltd

Cell Therapies Pty Ltd

Advanced Cell Therapy and Research Institute, Singapore

Fresenius Kabi AG

Cellular Origins Ltd

I Peace Inc

Made Scientific Inc

Streamline Bio Inc

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)

AGC Biologics Inc

Asymchem Inc

Archivel Farma SL

Improved Pharma LLC

Minaris Advanced Therapies LLC

Q1 Scientific Ltd

GlobalData

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6osvd

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