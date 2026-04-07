Esker Partners with EcoVadis to Deliver Enhanced Supplier Evaluation Capabilities

LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis. — April 7, 2026 — Esker , the leading AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO, today announced the integration of EcoVadis , the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, into its Supplier Management solution . This strategic collaboration empowers businesses to seamlessly incorporate sustainability performance into their supplier evaluation and onboarding processes.

As global supply chains face increasing scrutiny from regulators, investors and consumers, organizations are under pressure to ensure ethical and sustainable practices across their procurement networks. By integrating EcoVadis sustainability assessments directly into Esker Supplier Management, companies obtain real-time insights into the environmental, social and ethical performance of their suppliers — all through a single, centralized platform.

Thanks to this collaboration, companies can unlock a range of strategic advantages that enhance both procurement operations and ESG performance, by:

Streamlining supplier onboarding : Automatically retrieve and display EcoVadis scores during the onboarding process to make informed decisions from the outset.

: Automatically retrieve and display EcoVadis scores during the onboarding process to make informed decisions from the outset. Enhancing risk management : Identify and mitigate ESG-related risks across the supply chain using up-to-date sustainability data.

: Identify and mitigate ESG-related risks across the supply chain using up-to-date sustainability data. Improving compliance and reporting : Support regulatory compliance and corporate sustainability goals with auditable, third-party verified data.

: Support regulatory compliance and corporate sustainability goals with auditable, third-party verified data. Facilitating supplier engagement: Encourage continuous improvement by sharing performance insights and fostering transparent supplier relationships.

“This integration is a game changer for Procurement teams striving to align operational efficiency with sustainability goals,” said Catherine Dupuy-Holdich, Senior Product Manager at Esker. “By bringing EcoVadis ratings into our Supplier Management solution, we’re enabling our customers to make smarter, more responsible sourcing decisions and removing complexity from their workflows.”

“This partnership with Esker marks a significant step in our mission to make supply chains more transparent, resilient and sustainable,” said Annette Gevaert, SVP Alliances and Strategic Initiatives at EcoVadis. “By integrating our solution directly into Esker’s platform, we’re equipping Procurement teams with the tools they need to proactively identify and manage supply chain and sustainability risks. It also reflects our strategic commitment to embedding our capabilities within partner ecosystems that drive systemic change across global supply networks.”

The EcoVadis integration is now available to all Esker Supplier Management customers worldwide.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted, and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis’ detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF, and JPMorgan are among 175,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth, and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on: ecovadis.com or LinkedIn .

About Esker

Esker’s AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO leverages the latest in Agentic AI and automation technologies to optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance strategic decision-making, and improve human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker’s Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions automate any business process while supporting long-term growth strategies. Offering 40+ years of industry knowledge, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more about Esker, visit www.esker.com , follow us on LinkedIn and join the conversation at esker.com/blog .

Press Contact: Brian Jaeger Tel: (352) 682-7636 | eskerpr@walkersands.com

