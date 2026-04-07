Reporting of granting of Tryg shares by senior management

Group CTO Mikael Kärrsten has been granted 44 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 6,780.40
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| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S
Group CTO Mikael Kärrsten has been granted 44 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 6,780.40
Attachment
On 22 January 2026, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in...Read More
On 22 January 2026, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in...Read More