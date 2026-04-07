Reporting of granting of Tryg shares by senior management

 | Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

 Group CTO Mikael Kärrsten has been granted 44 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 6,780.40

 

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20_Reporting of granting of Tryg shares by senior management
GlobeNewswire

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