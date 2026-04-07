Ghana Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Grow by 5.9% This Year, Driven by PPI in Transport, Mining and Energy Infrastructure Development - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ghana Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Ghana is expected to grow by 5.9% in real terms in 2026, supported by public-private investment in transport, mining and energy infrastructure development, coupled with investments as part of the country's 2026 Budget.

In December 2025, the Parliament of Ghana approved the 2026 Budget with total allocation of GHS357.1 billion ($20.4 billion) for 2026, an increase of 21.8% compared to GHS293.2 billion ($16.8 billion) allocation in the 2025 Budget. In the latest budget, several major allocations for ministries were announced, with the Ministry of Education receiving the highest allocation of GHS33.8 billion ($1.9 billion).

Other major allocations include GHS16.3 billion ($932.6 million) to the Ministry of Health, GHS10.7 billion ($612.2 million) to the Ministry of Defence, GHS2.1 billion ($120.1 million) to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, GHS943.3 million ($54 million) to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, GHS617.9 million ($35.4 million) to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and GHS583.7 billion ($33.4 million) to the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology.

The budget also expounds on the progress of the Coastal Protection Works program that was launched in 2017 for mitigating erosion and flood risks. Notably, Dansoman, Anlo Beach and Aboadze-Shama projects are at varying stages of construction, with overall progress at 67% as of November 2025.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, Ghana's construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 5% from 2027 to 2030, supported by investments in housing projects, coupled with public-private investment in the transport infrastructure sector. In October 2025, the Ministry of Finance reported that the government is focusing on tackling Ghana's extensive infrastructure gap by accelerating the use of PPPs which requires a total investment of GHS646.7 billion ($37 billion) annually for the next 30 years.

The investments in the housing sector are also expected to bolster the construction industry to combat the housing deficit of 14,000 units as of late-January 2026 within the Armed Forces. Notably, in late January 2026, the Ministry of Works and Housing reported that the country's housing deficit is estimated at over 1.8 million units. In mid-January 2026, the government commenced the construction of 2,000 military housing units for the Ghana Armed Forces.

It is carried out by the Ghana's state-owned company Defence Industrial Holding Company and local construction firm FT Global. This project is part of the government's plan to build 10,000 military housing units by the end of 2030. Earlier, in October 2025, Greenhouse International Development Group, a Chinese company commenced the construction of an ultramodern amusement park at Afienya, near Ghana's port city of Tema with a total cost of GHS5.2 billion ($300 million).

Upon completion, it will feature a 160,000m2 water park, a five-star leisure resort hotel comprising of 160 rooms and 20 independent presidential villas, a 5,000-capacity international conference and exhibition center, waterfront restaurants, 500 high-end golf villas, an artificial beach and sightseeing yachts.



The Construction in Ghana - Country Briefing (H1 2026) report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into Ghana's construction industry, including:

Ghana's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Ghana's construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Ghana, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3. Latest news and developments



4. Project analytics



5. Construction Market Data



6. Risk Profile



7. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/982zbp

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