Chile Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Grow by 3.7% This Year, Supported by Deregulation, and Investments in Transport Infrastructure and Mining - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Chile's construction industry to grow by 3.7% in real terms in 2026, supported by deregulation, and investments in transport infrastructure and the mining sector. Nevertheless, security and political division issues persist.

According to the Camara Chilena de la Construccion (CChC), the monthly infrastructure activity (IMACINF) grew by 8.1% year on year (YoY) in 2025, preceded by an annual decline of 0.6% in 2024. In November 2025, Chile's 2026 Budget Bill was approved by the National Congress, after being reviewed by a joint committee composed of five members of the Chamber of Deputies and five senators.

The 2026 Budget includes a total expenditure of CLP86.2 trillion ($94.6 billion), an increase of 1.7% compared to the 2025 Budget and around 60% of total spending directed towards social priorities such as education, health, employment, and housing. However, the industry is expected to face downside risk in the short to medium term, owing to falling building permits and a reduction in public investment.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, Chile's construction industry is expected to grow at an annual average growth rate of 4.6% between 2027 and 2030, supported by investment in infrastructure, housing and institutional construction projects; coupled with the government targets to produce 70% of the country's electricity by renewable sources by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2050.

In terms of infrastructure development, local investment firms, the Capital Goods Corporation (CBC), and Asociacion Chilena de Desalacion y Reuso A.G. (ACADES) announced several (domestic) water infrastructure projects, in September 2025, totaling 51 initiatives in engineering or construction valued at CLP22.6 trillion ($24.5 billion) for 39,043 liters per second (L/s) capacity, including 10 under construction CLP6.2 trillion ($7.2 billion) and 41 in engineering stages CLP15.9 billion ($17.3 billion). Specifically, construction focuses on 15 mining desalination/reuse plants, 8 industrial, 8 sanitary, and 20 for green hydrogen (7 advanced), led by Cramsa Marine Water CLP3.7 trillion ($4 billion), high-pressure pumping stations.

Of these, 16 hold RCA approval CLP8.1 trillion ($8.8billion), 12 are in environmental review CLP8.4 trillion ($9.1 billion), and 23 await submission CLP6 trillion ($6.5 billion), building on 24 operational desalination plants like Minera Escondida's pioneering facility. The Regional Government of Aysen approved, in February 2026, a landmark CLP1.6 trillion ($1.7 billion) for the Plan de Desarrollo de Zonas Extremas (PDZE), spanning 2026-36, to fund 169 major infrastructure projects addressing connectivity, health, education, and public services in this remote Patagonian region.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Chile, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rs16rk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.