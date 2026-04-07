Slovenia Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Grow by 3.2% This Year Before Registering an AAGR of 2.5% During 2027-2030

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slovenia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Slovenia is projected to register a real-term growth of 3.2% in 2026, supported by a rise in building permits, easing construction material prices, and increased investment in infrastructure and industrial projects.

According to the Statistical Office of Slovenia (SURS), the average value of construction put in place grew by 10.2% year-on-year (YoY) in the first ten months of 2025. By segments, civil engineering works grew by 6.5% YoY, while building activity grew by 11% YoY in the first ten months of 2025, and specialized construction activity grew by 14.7% YoY during the same period.

Moreover, the total number of people employed in the Slovenian construction industry grew by 13% YoY in the first three quarters of 2025, preceded by an annual decline of 5.2% in 2024. Also, the total number of building permits issued in the country grew by 1.4% YoY in the first eleven months of 2025, preceded by an annual decline of 1.2% in 2024.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an average annual rate of 2.5% from 2027 to 2030, underpinned by sustained investment momentum across housing, infrastructure, and renewable energy developments, alongside continued policy and financial support from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP).

In November 2025, the Council of the European Union disbursed EUR440 million ($480.5 million) following Slovenia's fourth payment request under Slovenia's RRP; this brings the cumulative amount received to 69% of the total EU allocation available for RRP implementation, which stands at EUR1.5 billion ($1.7 billion), as of November 2025. Under the revised framework, Slovenia has access to EUR2.2 billion ($2.4 billion) from the RRP, comprising EUR613 million ($669.4 million) in loans and EUR1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) in grants scheduled through end-2026.

The RRP is structured around 84 measures, including 36 reforms and 48 investments, with funding priorities weighted toward green initiatives (49%) and digital transformation (20%). Within the RRF plan, transport infrastructure, particularly railway infrastructure, has been designated as a key recipient, with planned support amounting to EUR216.3 million ($235.7 million) in grants and EUR152.7 million ($166.4 million) in loans.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Slovenia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3. Latest news and developments



4. Project analytics



5. Construction Market Data



6. Risk Profile



7. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/atfd7w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.