Pzena Investment Management Enters the Active ETF Space with Launch of Two Exchange-Traded Funds

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management (“Pzena”), a global investment manager specializing in classic value investing, today announced the launch of its first two actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), marking the firm’s entry into the ETF marketplace.

The new ETFs offer clients an additional way to access the disciplined, research-driven approach to value investing that Pzena has applied throughout its thirty-year history. With approximately $80 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, the firm has a long track record of applying this philosophy consistently across geographies and market cycles. The investment process that Pzena has honed over three decades is now available in an exchange-traded structure:

Pzena U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (PZLV) seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of U.S. large capitalization companies.

seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of U.S. large capitalization companies. Pzena International Value ETF (PZIV) seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of non-U.S. issuers in developed markets.

Pzena's investment team focuses exclusively on companies that are underperforming their historically demonstrated earnings power, performing bottom-up research to determine whether the issues depressing valuations are temporary or permanent and constructing concentrated portfolios of businesses they believe can deliver compelling long-term returns. This active, research-intensive process is what distinguishes Pzena's ETFs from passive value alternatives.

“For thirty years, we have applied the same unwavering philosophy: buy good businesses at low prices,” said Caroline Cai, Chief Executive Officer of Pzena Investment Management. “We are excited to offer the ETF structure to clients who want that disciplined, high-conviction value approach in a convenient, cost-effective vehicle.”

The Pzena U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and the Pzena International Value ETF are listed on NYSE Arca. For more information on the funds, including prospectuses and additional fund details, please visit www.pzena.com/etfs.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management is a value-oriented investment management firm serving a global client base, including institutions, individual investors, and financial professionals. Founded in 1995, the firm employs a disciplined approach to value investing, performing fundamental research to identify companies with temporarily depressed earnings trading at prices substantially below their intrinsic value. Pzena maintains offices in New York, London, Melbourne, and Dublin, and has approximately $80 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Additional information about the firm is available at www.pzena.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Roth

212-355-1600

pr@pzena.com

Pzena Investment Management, LLC is located at 320 Park Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10022 and is a registered investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The value of your investment may go down as well as up, and you may not receive upon redemption the full amount of your original investment. The views and statements contained herein are those of Pzena Investment Management and are based on internal research.

Important Information

Carefully consider the fund’s objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. The prospectus at www.pzena.com/etfs or 1-844-PZN-1996 (1-844-796-1996) provides the full details. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. As an actively managed fund, the Fund relies on the Adviser's investment decisions, which cannot be guaranteed to achieve the intended results.

Equity securities can fluctuate in value due to political or economic events or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes sharply or unpredictably. Large-capitalization companies may be slower to adapt to competitive pressures and may not grow as quickly as smaller companies, especially during economic expansions.

Investments in foreign securities involve political, economic, and currency risks, as well as differing accounting standards; these risks are greater in emerging markets. Investments in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are subject to risks associated with direct real estate ownership.

The Fund's value-oriented strategy focuses on companies believed to be undervalued, which may not appreciate as expected and may under-perform other investment styles or the broader market.

ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF’s shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a Fund’s ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Pzena Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.