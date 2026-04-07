Ress Life Investments A/S publishes annual report

Ress Life Investments A/S

Corporate Announcement no. 14/2026

Annual Report 2025

http://www.resslifeinvestments.com/

Corporate Announcement no. 14/2026: Annual Report Ress Life Investments A/S,

1 January – 31 December 2025

Copenhagen, 7 April 2026

The Board of Directors and Management have today discussed and approved the Annual Report of Ress Life Investments A/S for the period 1 January – 31 December 2025.

Key results and highlights:

Ress Life Investments A/S realized a net profit before and after tax of USD 3,596,161 for the period 1 January - 31 December 2025.

The net asset value per share in the Company increased by 1.7% during the financial year.

The profit for the year is mainly a result of positive fair value adjustments of life insurance policies offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.

The Company has entered into an agreement through which a majority of policies are being sold to a market counterparty. The Company is entitled to a share of the future payouts of the disposed policies in an earnout agreement. The earnout agreement is included in the Company’s financial assets.

The fair value of the Company’s investment assets decreased from USD 284,310,582 at 31 December 2024 to USD 199,768,040 at 31 December 2025. This decrease is mainly attributable to redemptions, in combination with smaller subscription amounts for new shares.

Equity stands at USD 210,338,282 at 31 December 2025, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 2,639 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 2,595 at 31 December 2024.

During the period, 302 new ordinary shares were issued and 36,923 shares were bought back from investors and 3,155 shares were repurchased by investors. At the extraordinary general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on 24 October 2025, a proposal to decrease the company's share capital by EUR 30,000,000 through cancellation of 60,000 treasury shares was approved. The Company holds 36,143 treasury shares at 31 December 2025.

Management continues to expect that the life insurance policy market will offer attractive returns for the medium term.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB, Johan Jonson, johan.jonson@resscapital.com, telephone: +46 (0)70 612 02 14 or to the Company’s Chairman Søren Andersen, email: soan@norli.dk.

Yours sincerely,

Ress Life Investments A/S

Board of Directors

Yours sincerely,

Ress Life Investments A/S Board of Directors

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