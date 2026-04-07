Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Lora Noel Celebrates Two Years, Talks Growth & Gratitude in Lyons, IL

CHICAGO and LYONS, Ill., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In January of 2024, Lora Noel purchased her Minuteman Press franchise in Lyons, IL. Lora’s daughter Emily has been by her side the entire time and helps her manage the business. Lora says, “I can’t believe it has been two years already! Personally, I feel we’ve made a smooth transition. Clients old and new were very accepting and welcoming. They made us feel great about our decision to become Minuteman Press owners. We certainly feel accomplished.”





Over the past two years, Lora, Emily, and team have grown Minuteman Press in Lyons through customer service, coming through for her clients, and marketing. Lora shares, “We have found that providing personalized customer service helps bring referrals and Google reviews. We go above and beyond to produce and deliver last minute/odd requests. Investing in the MPIHQ Internet Marketing Program is worth it as it’s helped us grow in our community.”

Lora continues, “We have many small businesses and non-profit organizations in our area. We have become friends with other local business owners in Lyons, and we tend to help and promote each other. Making small nonprofit donations of some print helps with advertising. Joining our local Chamber of Commerce and other small business networking organizations has also been a plus for our business.”

On the product side, Lora adds, “We are currently receiving a lot of wide format orders for banners, outdoor signage, and yard signs. Our in-house apparel is taking off. We’re also fulfilling custom die-cutting orders for customers such as refrigerator-shaped business cards and corrugated flowers for a zoo garden. Offering quick turnaround and delivery service has been beneficial in keeping our customers coming back to order more.”



Journey to Minuteman Press

Prior to Minuteman Press, Lora says, “I started out in retail and worked my way up into management. I stepped away to focus on family and helped start an electrical business with my husband. My husband passed away three years ago, so I started looking into purchasing a business of my own. Minuteman Press became an opportunity that I am grateful for every day.”

Lora shares how Minuteman Press was the right fit for her. She explains, “The first reason I chose Minuteman Press is the location couldn’t have been closer to my house, as it’s just three blocks away. Another reason I chose to buy this location is because the business was already successful. The previous owner, Steve, is an amazing mentor and he still works in the business on our team. I also get to be my own boss and can be available for my children.”

The training and support have also been huge for Lora over the past two years. She says, “The initial training was very thorough. Trainers were always available to answer questions. Our local regional team, Steve and Tom, are consistently checking in with us and they are super quick in answering our questions. FLEX is a very useful tool and program; it certainly makes running this business much smoother.”

Rewards & What’s Next?

When asked about the rewards of owning her business, Lora says, “I am full of pride for what we have accomplished these last two years. Offering more services to our clients was one of my top goals to build the business. Personally, working with my daughter Emily and being available for my other four kids was super important to me. I want to set a good example for my kids.”

Lora’s advice for others is tried and true: “Kindness sure goes a long way. When you make a mistake, admit it, fix it, and make the customer happy. Also, be patient and give guidance. When we collaborate and listen, we can better fulfill our customers’ needs.”

What’s next for Minuteman Press in Lyons? Lora answers, “We are always staying on top of new trends and adapting. Once we master one service, we look to master another. In addition, our goal is to try to beat last year’s monthly sales, with a goal of 25% year-over-year growth each month.”

Lora concludes, “One last thing I want to share is this: Always be friendly outside the shop. Make friendships everywhere you go. Someone always needs a print job, and they should know who to contact.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Lyons, IL, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/il/lyons/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5e78dbd-6ce4-4152-a141-af5293fe2059